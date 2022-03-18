Brazil may have a new wave, after spikes in contamination abroad

Ana Laura Queiroz* – State of Minas

posted on 03/17/2022 08:17



(credit: AFP)

Infectologists consider the possibility of another wave of contamination by the coronavirus in Brazil, after the recent increase in cases of the respiratory disease in Europe, the outbreak that led to the confinement of almost 30 million people in China and the discovery of the Deltacron variant, the mixed strain AY.4/BA.1, combination of two already known strains of the coronavirus. However, any statement about a phase of resurgence of COVID-19 in the country would be premature. On Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, reported that two cases of Deltacron were identified, in Amapá and Pará.

Yesterday, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that it had detected two cases of contagion with an unidentified variant of the coronavirus. In Brazil, it is still too early to draw conclusions about a new wave of viral infection, in the opinion of infectologist Estevão Urbano, president of the Minas Gerais Society of Infectious Diseases and member of the Committee to Combat COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte. “Brazil has a slightly different scenario because it has a little more vaccinated and sick people than China”, he analyzes.

For Urbano, what may be worrying is whether, eventually, the new variant has the ability to supplement the immunity generated by the large number of infections that were confirmed at the beginning of the year in the country. “We still need to research and understand the trend of the spread of this strain”, he says.

Infectologist Geraldo Cunha, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), says that in view of the very small prevalence in the world of Deltacron, this suggests that the mutation would not be very transmissible. “The fact that there are few cases identified in the world is why we can talk about this”, he says.

Until yesterday, 47 cases of the strain had been recorded on the planet, of which 36 were discovered in France. “This is an issue that makes us a little more relaxed. It does not seem to present a great risk in the current directions of the pandemic”, he observes. Geraldo Cunha and Estevão Urbano believe that some states are rushing to release the population from the use of face protection masks, including indoors.

“We have municipalities completely bewildered, like Rio de Janeiro, which released the mask everywhere. This is very premature and very risky”, warns Cunha. For Urbano, the release of masks in open places is safe, but it is not yet the time to relax measures indoors.

“The most important thing now is to release, if necessary, only in open places. Everything else is still hasty.” In Belo Horizonte, the use of the accessory in open places has been allowed since the last 4th. In the state, Governor Romeu Zema (Novo) announced the end of the mandatory use of the accessory in open places as a guideline for municipal mayors to make the decision .

Not vaccinated In Asia and Europe, the pandemic scenario has returned to concern specialists in recent weeks. The Chinese government began to expand the number of hospital beds after announcing, yesterday, thousands of new cases of contamination caused by an outbreak of the Ômicron variant, which led to the confinement of millions of people in the country. The Asian country recorded 3,290 new diagnoses, 11 of which were serious. The number is lower than the more than 5,000 cases recorded on Tuesday, but the contagious variant puts pressure on the Chinese health system and the strategy to eliminate the disease.

In Shanghai, China’s most populous city with 25 million people, health officials carry out mass screening tests. Testing is also advancing in other cities in the country, such as Shenyang, in Liaoning province, northeast China.,

The number of positive cases in Germany, the United Kingdom and France totaled more than 340 thousand, according to the most recent survey carried out by the Our World in Data platform, linked to the University of Oxford, in England. The UK ended February with an average of 46,000 new cases per day. On Tuesday, the average surpassed 103,000 records.

The French government has counted more than 800,000 new cases of contamination since the beginning of the month, and the numbers also indicate a state of alert. Austria, the Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland and Italy have also recorded an increase in the number of cases since the end of February. In Germany, the scenario is even more worrying. In 15 days, the country recorded more than 2 million new cases. On the last day 28, the average was 158 thousand daily. Yesterday, the average number of positives for the disease reached 200,000.

When analyzing the disease scenario in Europe, infectious disease specialist Geraldo Cunha notes that unvaccinated people are subject to severe forms of the disease. “What we have observed, where you have a portion of the population in which the number of unvaccinated is very large, these rebounds of the disease become recurrent”, he said.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Marta Vieira

WHO arm in the Americas warns



The increase in the number of infections caused by the coronavirus in various parts of the world represents a “warning” for the Americas that the virus is not under control, despite the slowing rate of contagion in the region, the Pan American Health Organization warned yesterday. (Oops). A regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), the entity reported that diagnoses of COVID-19 increased by 28.9% last week in the Western Pacific region, which includes China; 12.3% in Africa; and almost 2% in Europe compared to the previous week.

“Cases are on the rise again in other parts of the world, which serves as a wake-up call for our region,” said PAHO deputy director Jarbas Barbosa in a press conference. In the Americas, COVID-19 cases continued to decline for the eighth week in a row, with more than 901,000 new cases reported in the first week of this month, down 19% from the previous week. Weekly deaths continued the downward curve for the fifth consecutive week, with 15,523 deaths reported, which means a reduction of 18.4%, according to PAHO.

Jarbas Barbosa stated that, although most American countries and territories have seen a decline in new cases, in the Caribbean and islands in the Atlantic Ocean, cases have increased by 56.6%. “COVID-19 infections and deaths are decreasing in most of our region, but many cases and deaths are still being reported every day, a clear indication that the transmission is still not under control”, emphasized the deputy director. from Opas. Due to the risk that the pandemic still poses, the institution asked countries in the Americas to increase vaccination rates against the coronavirus.

Two years after the WHO declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic, 149 million cases of the disease were reported in the Americas, including 2.6 million deaths, according to official figures.

Sylvain Aldighieri, Head of Incidents for COVID at PAHO, highlighted that “great uncertainties” remain regarding the global and regional situation of the disease. “A scenario of resurgence of viral circulation at the subnational, national, or in a region or subregion, is a scenario that always has to be present on our epidemiological radar”, he pointed out.

Weightless



According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, the cases of contagion detected in the country by an unidentified variant of the coronavirus have no apparent severity. The mutation would combine the BA.1 and BA.2 subvariants. “This variant is not yet known in the world, and the two cases were discovered thanks to PCR tests carried out at Ben Gurion Airport, at the entrance to Israel,” said the statement released by the ministry. The infected people, according to the health authority, have mild symptoms, including fever, headache and muscle aches, and did not need special medical care.