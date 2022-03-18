BRL 399.50!? Game The Quarry, announced today, arrives EXPENSIVE in the standard version for PS5 and PC

On Xbox it is only possible to purchase the set containing the game and bonus packs

yesterday to Supermassive Games announced that it would show its new horror game to the public today, which caused great expectations from the public, as it is a game from the same producer of until dawnexclusive to PS4.

we are talking about The Quarrya game that had its first trailer revealed and will be published by 2K Gamesthe game will follow a trip of a group of teenagers who went to celebrate the holidays in an abandoned quarry that has several secrets, the game arrives for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA (via Steam) on June 10 this year.

With its announcement, the pre-sales of the game were opened and soon what drew attention was the value practiced for the versions of the game for sale, especially when we talk about the version for PlayStation 5the next generation console from Sony has as a suggested price of the basic version the value of BRL 399.50while the version of Playstation 4 it’s costing BRL 349.90practically the value practiced in the last launches for the PS5.

Interested parties may opt for Deluxe Editionwhich is leaving for BRL 449.50 and allows the player to enjoy versions for PS4 and PS5, plus the included Horror Story Filter Pack and Deluxe Bonus Content Pack. You can check the prices of PlayStation Store clicking here.



For those who think that the PC version has a more attractive price, they can end up with expectations now, as the base version of The Quarry is being sold R$ 349.90 on Steam, while the Deluxe Version costs R$ 399.50, check it out in store by clicking here.

At the Xboxit is possible to purchase only the Set of The Quarrywhich includes the game and the Horror Story Filter Pack, this edition is coming out for R$ 399.50, you can check it out directly in the store by clicking here.

What do you think of the price charged for The Quarry in Brazil? Share in the comments with your opinion!



