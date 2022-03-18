Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro with more than 40% off and free shipping

Are you one of those who can’t read the word “discount” that comes out by clicking on the article? We know very well how it is and AliExpress too.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12 Pro is the current top of the line from the Chinese brand and has the best it can offer its users

Costing between BRL 4,258.51 and BRL 4,791.49, depending on the version chosen, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the current top of the line from the Chinese brand and has the best it can offer its users. Starting with the fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and the 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution up to 2K, and there is also a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Available in versions with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a powerful 32 MP front camera and a very complete trio of rear lenses: a 50 MP main, a 50MP wide-angle and 50MP telephoto and support for up to 2x optical zoom.

Enclose the package, the 4,600 mAh battery with support for fast charging at an incredible 120W, 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for proximity payments

Xiaomi 12

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12, which is priced between R$3,256.13 and R$3,798.23, depending on the version chosen

The Xiaomi 12, which is priced between R$3,256.13 and R$3,798.23 depending on the version chosen, also comes equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and is available in versions with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The big difference for the Pro model is in the set of cameras, which on the Xiaomi 12 has a main lens with a 50 MP sensor, a wide-angle with a 13 MP sensor and a telemacro with a 5 MP sensor. In addition to the 32 MP front.

The battery is a little less powerful with 4,500 mAh and fast charging of 67W.

Xiaomi 12X

Credit: Xiaomi | disclosure Xiaomi 12X is costing between R$2,393.08 and R$2,926.06 in the promotion, depending on the version chosen

The most basic model of the line, the Xiaomi 12X is priced at between R$2,393.08 and R$2,926.06, depending on the version chosen, and is available with a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate. of 120 Hz.

The chipset of the model is the Snapdragon 870, and the device is available in versions of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

With 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, stereo sound and fingerprint reader, the model has the same specifications as the front and rear cameras, as well as the battery and fast charging of the Xiaomi 12, which makes it an option with an interesting cost benefit. for those who are also looking for performance.

