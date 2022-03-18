Central Nacional Unimed and Assefaz sign a partnership for health care

THE Unimed National Centralthe largest cooperative in the Unimed Systemannounces a partnership with Assefaz Foundation, an entity that operates self-management health plans for employees of public agencies and their dependents, for the provision of national care. The partnership with CNU takes place through the network assignment modality with operating cost, that is, it allows the expansion of health care services and care in locations where there is insufficient accredited network and medical specialties, or even restriction of the capacity to act. . With the contract coming into force in March, around 60,000 beneficiaries will be able to use the network of contracted providers offered by the cooperative.

The Executive Commercial Director of Central Nacional Unimed, José Jorge Santos de Oliveira, says that the partnership represents the possibility of contributing to the health ecosystem, offering market partners the quality and capillarity of the Unimed brand. “We are honored and very committed to this unprecedented alliance with Assefaz, as it is an institution that has actions and values ​​in common with CNU, aimed at a positive experience for the client and beneficiary. With the new partnership, the Foundation becomes our biggest client with this contractual modality. The wish is that we can continue together in mutual cooperation, aiming at the best service and convenience”.

For the national cooperative, the partnership also expands the diversification of types of portfolios. Central Nacional Unimed’s network assignment modality represents around 7.13% of annual revenue, around R$ 82 million/year. Assefaz accounts for 40.4% of this portfolio and 8.55% for operating costs.

The service provided by Central Nacional Unimed will be nationwide, and the providers that are part of the network available to Assefaz beneficiaries will be visible for consultation after registration update and signature of the “Science and Acceptance Term”, available in the beneficiary’s area. It is also necessary to issue the service card in virtual format. All relationships with Assefaz beneficiaries must be carried out through the foundation’s channels.

Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of Central Nacional Unimed, celebrates the partnership that still reflects on the entire service network of Unimed cooperatives. “It is a pleasure for us to share with Assefaz some of the great differentials of Unimed cooperativism, such as capillarity and a wide service network, considered the second largest in the country. Likewise, we strengthened our business model, generated revenue and strengthened the relationship with our partners, who indirectly provide medical care in 84% of the national territory”, he explains.

“We at Fundação Assefaz are confident that this new partnership will be successful, as we are aware of the solid work that Central Nacional Unimed has been developing over the years, as has the Assefaz Foundation. Our intention is to guarantee service and offer an increasingly wide healthcare network, with professionals of excellence and without losing the quality of the services offered”, says Thiago Isola Braga, Health Director of the Foundation.