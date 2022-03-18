Cumin: discover the benefits of this spice for your health

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Fortaleza, Thursday, March 17 – The cumin is a spice grown mainly in the Mexico, South Africa and the Middle Eastaccording to journalist Manuela Biz, in an article by Aprilin the year 2017.

This condiment is widely used in the preparation of different foods., because, in addition to providing health benefits, it makes any dish even more delicious. So, you want to find out what are the advantages of consuming cumin? See the article from home lifefrom the Prime Gazette.

Cumin improves the digestive process

This spice has properties that improve the functioning of the digestive process. Therefore, it also prevents the appearance of digestive system problems. In short, the cumin improves the digestion of food in the body.

Prevents the onset of anemia

When we talk about anemia, we remember the lack of iron in the body. However, this disease is also associated with the absence of vitamin C in the body. Therefore, cumin can help a lot in the treatment – and prevent the appearance – of this disease, since this spice contains vitamin C and iron in its composition.

Increases memory capacity

In addition to all the benefits we mentioned above, cumin can also act by increasing memory capacity. This is because this seasoning has a compound, called acetylcholine, which improves the functioning of the nervous system. In this way, it is possible to memorize the information more efficiently.

Improves skin appearance

Cumin also helps improve the appearance of the skin as it contains vitamin E in its composition. Furthermore, he has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial compounds, which help in the treatment of skin problems such as acne and boils. Finally, this condiment can also make your skin softer, which is great.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that it is possible to consume the cumin in two ways: seasoning food and preparing tea. So choose the best option and take the opportunity to start consuming this condiment. Also, for more tips, check out this excellent content by nutritionist Patrícia Leite:

