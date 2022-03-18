deadline to explain sale ends Thursday

The 30-day period for the owners of Amil to explain to the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) the 30-day period ended on Thursday (17th) for the sale of their individual health plans. The conglomerate wants to pass its operator APS (Personalized Health Care) to other entrepreneurs, responsible for Amil’s individual and family agreements, but the ANS suspended the business, asking for more information. Amil and APS currently belong to the UHG group (United Health Group).

The ANS sent 23 questions about the agreement and warned that it would charge BRL 100,000 per day in case of delay. According to ANS, Amil sent the documentation on Tuesday (15). Amil says she has no news.

Questioned by UOL, the agency did not say how long it will take to review the documents and what the next steps are if responses are not enough. The ANS said that the process runs in secrecy. “It will not be possible, until the analysis is completed, to provide further details on the matter at this time,” he said in a note.

Individual plans have minor readjustments

The negotiation has been on hold since February 8, after the ANS suspended the change of command (see history below). While the regulatory agency examines the papers, the clients of the APS continue to be serviced by the operator.

Experts heard by the report believe that the United Health Group is interested in getting rid of this portfolio quickly because individual health plans are less profitable. Its annual readjustments are regulated by the ANS. Collective plans do not have this limitation and can be readjusted without restrictions.

A source heard by UOL and who is aware of the process, but asked not to be identified, said that all health operators and future partners responded to technical and bureaucratic questions.

“The documentation is in the hands of the ANS, and the process is going according to plan”, says the source.

According to this source, the regulatory agency’s inquiry was objective and aimed at understanding the relationship between Amil, APS and the future owners in this transition.

understand the case

THE APS took over in January of this year the portfolio of individual and family plans of Amil, after the ANS approves the change. APS and Amil are currently part of the same business group.

This transition has been accompanied by complaints from users, such as difficulty in treating serious diseases and loss of accredited hospitals and laboratories. The ANS website received more than 2,700 records of criticism in January alone, according to Folha de S.Paulo.

Before taking over the management of Amil’s portfolio, APS had around 11 thousand customers.

At the beginning of February, ANS raised 23 doubts that justified its decision to temporarily interrupt the entry of entrepreneurs. It demanded, for example, documents that prove the content of the transactions that led to the signing of the contract between Amil and the partners.

It also demanded the sending of information that proves the financial capacity of the entrepreneurs who intend to take on this client portfolio, a description of the services provided today by APS and those that may be performed by third parties, among others.

On February 16, in the midst of growing complaints from users, Amil executives attended a meeting with ANS and presented an action plan for customers who are currently served by APS.

Partner says business is viable

in conversation with the UOL, Henning von Koss, one of the executives involved in the negotiation, says that an eventual approval of the deal will be beneficial for the niche of individual plans. APS’s portfolio of 337 thousand customers is mainly composed of middle-aged and elderly people.

He points out that operators prioritize business agreements, which are more profitable and whose readjustments are not governed by the ANS.

“We are going to show the market that the individual plan is viable. It is very simple to leave it alone and place it as an ‘ugly duckling’. We believe in the [individual] as long as there is a company dedicated to it”, he said.

Even with the confirmation of the ANS, the UHG said in a note that there is no news on the case.

Von Koss, who has been director of companies in the sector such as Unimed, Hapvida and Amil itself, is part of a partnership made up of two companies. They are: Fjord Capital, investment manager founded by Serbian businessman nikola Luke, and seferin & Coelho, which invests in private health and owns the Life Plus network of hospitals and clinics.

In the capital composition proposal, fjord and seferin & Coelho each have a 45% stake and Von Koss guarantees a 10% slice. The agreement provides for a contribution of R$ 2.34 billion from amil at APS.

The executive says that clients only remember the plans when they have a health problem, and he guarantees that it will not be so if he is responsible for these lives. It promises a service based on three pillars: dedication, focus and exclusivity. “Our customers will be positively surprised.”