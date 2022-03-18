Director Halyna Hutchins’ Family, Killed on ‘Rust’ Set, Can’t Leave Ukraine | Pop & Art

The director’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, told TMZ that his relatives are being held in Kiev because of the Russian army’s constant attacks on humanitarian corridors, which would ensure the safe exit of Ukrainian citizens.

Hutchins said that Halyna’s mother knows she cannot go out safely and continues to work at the same hospital, where she has been a nurse for more than a decade, and Halyna’s father is also in the capital.

A representative for Hutchins also told TMZ that Halyna’s sister and her 3-year-old niece managed to get to the Romanian border to leave the country.

According to the website, Hutchins says he believes it is necessary to have a no-fly zone in Ukraine and urges China to take the lead and take action if NATO does not.

He believes Chinese intervention would ensure both sides stay out of airspace and Russia stop using rockets on Ukraine’s ground forces.

Matthew also praises the Ukrainians for inspiring the world with their bravery in defending their country and for showing the truth about Putin’s invasion and the atrocities committed by Russian forces.