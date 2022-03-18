Discover the leek and all its health benefits

What will you learn! Continues after advertising



Salvador, March 17 — The leek is a vegetable of the same family as garlic and onions, according to the wikipedia. Also known as leek, this variety has a milder flavor and is widely used in gastronomy. In addition, it has medicinal properties. In this article, you will get to know this vegetable better. and all its health benefits.

O leek It has several nutritional properties that can benefit the body. It is low in calories and low in sodium, high in fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals. In addition, it is good for the skin. In this sense, see many other reasons to include vegetable in your diet, as it is not only tasty to season risottos, pies and soups.

The benefits of leek

You already know that leeks have several properties that benefit their consumption. It helps to act on the immune, digestive and cardiac systems. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action and also helps in weight loss and in the formation of the baby still in the mother’s belly. With that in mind, take a closer look at these and other health benefits of leeks.

Vitamins

Leeks are rich in vitamins. It has vitamin C, which helps improve immunity and iron absorption. It has vitamin k with anti-inflammatory action and strengthens bones. It also has the B vitamins, which deal with the heart and digestive system. In addition, the combination of these vitamins makes your skin more beautiful and healthy.

fibers

Leek fibers contribute to a better functioning of the respiratory system, acting as a natural antibiotic, in addition to acting in the digestive system, after all, its fibers are soluble, improving absorption. Likewise, Ana Kordelos wrote for the women’s tipsthat this vegetable also collaborates in weight loss, reducing hunger, since the fibers bring a feeling of satiety for longer.

Minerals

Minerals are super important for bone formation and maintaining its structure. In the same way, they help in the care for the proper functioning of the muscles, this includes the heart and the entire cardiac system, in addition to the arteries. That is, this is another benefit present in leeks, a source of calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper and zinc.

Other benefits of leeks

During pregnancy, consumption of leeks helps in the formation of the baby’s nervous system, as it contains folic acid. In addition, it improves the appearance of the mother’s skin, hair and nails. This food also reduces the chances of developing chronic diseases like arthritis, obesity and diabetes. Also, it contains prebiotics, the good bacteria, collaborating in the functioning of the gut.

Undoubtedly, there is no reason not to include the leek on your menu. It can be eaten raw or cooked, in simple or more complex recipes. Finally, use this vegetable in your salads, in meat, fish and chicken sauce, make soup, risottos and pies, or use it as a seasoning for rice and beans. As it is part of the same family, it can even be a substitute for garlic and onion, after all, its mild flavor can be more pleasant to the taste.

