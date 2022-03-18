DNA Reveals ‘World’s Biggest Potato’ Is a Gourd, and It Is Out of Guinness | agribusiness

The New Zealand couple, who had hoped to enter the Guinness World Records for believing that they had harvested the world’s largest potato, in August of last year, were surprised by the news that scientific tests showed that the vegetable is, in fact, a type of gourd, a relative of cucumber, squash and watermelon.
The 7.8 kg food was discovered by Colin and Donna Craig-Brown on a small farm near Hamilton. Since then, he has become a “celebrity” in the city and on social media.
Colin and Donna named the vegetable “Doug”, built a small cart to transport the food and began posting photos on Facebook while they waited for the record to be made official.
After months of sending photos, documents and DNA material for scientific testing in the UK, the couple got the bad news from Guinness in an email last week:
“Dear Colin, unfortunately the specimen is not a potato. It is actually a type of gourd. For this reason, unfortunately, we have to disqualify the candidacy.”
Amateur brewer, Colin wanted to turn potatoes into vodka. — Photo: Donna Craig-Brown/AP
Colin Craig-Brown told the Associated Press news agency that the vegetable was self-sown and tasted like a potato. He stressed that he will not give up on getting the potato record and growing a “monster” next season.
As there was the disqualification, the existing Guinness record will remain for the potato found in 2011 in England, which weighed just under 5 kg.
