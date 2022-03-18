Doria ends the mandatory use of masks in closed environments in SP – Rádio Itatiaia



Photo: Tomaz Silva / Agência Brasil







Since February 9, the use of masks is allowed in open places.



The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced this Thursday, 17th, that he had signed a decree that immediately releases the use of protective masks in closed places in the state. The São Paulo leader attributes the measure to the advance of vaccination and the drop in hospitalizations. The mandatory use of the accessory for the prevention of covid-19 remains in health units, hospitals and public transport in the state.

According to the government, the new decree will be published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette. Flexibility in open environments had already been authorized by the Governor on the 9th.

“This afternoon I received a technical note from the Scientific Committee that demonstrates a consistent improvement in the epidemiological situation in the state. That’s why I decided, with the support of these scientists and doctors, to immediately abolish the mandatory use of mask in all environments, with the exception of units health services, hospitals and public transport”, said Doria.

For the release, reinforces the government of São Paulo “Experts took into account the rate of vaccination with two doses in the state, which reached the goal defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health (MS) of 90% of the eligible population , that is, over 5 years immunized”, he informed.