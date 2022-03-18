Drunk woman triggers Uber trip to Ukraine and impressive value

A 34-year-old woman decided to send an Uber driver from Greater Manchester, England, directly to Ukraine after getting quite drunk and claiming she would fight in the war against Russia.

According to the newspaper The Mirror, she was with a group of friends and her husband when the subject in the circle ended up becoming the confrontation that started at the end of February.

As she was married to a military man, the British woman confessed that she was very touched by the situation and, with alcohol speaking stronger, decided at the same time that she would go to the European country at that moment.

Luckily for her, the credit card limit did not allow the British to make the call for the race, which was costing £4,500 – the equivalent of R$30,000.

However, still unconvinced of the denial, she tried nine more times to request a driver. In fact, the next morning, the bank she uses called her.

They had to make sure her card hadn’t been stolen, due to nine unsuccessful attempts at the high-value purchase.

“I didn’t remember doing that. I was like ‘Oh my god’. I woke up to my bank calling me, thinking my card had been used fraudulently.