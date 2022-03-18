Englishwoman calls Uber to Ukraine for R$30,000 after drinking ‘a few doses of gin’

Woman tried to call an Uber to Ukraine worth R$30,000. Photo: Reproduction.

Leoni Fildes was drinking with friends when they started talking about the war

Englishwoman says company tried to charge Uber to Ukraine nine times

She was alerted by her bank the next morning

A 34-year-old English woman had an unusual reaction after getting drunk on a friend’s birthday last Saturday (12). After consuming “a couple of double doses of pink gin” and “doses of Sambuca”, she decided to go to Ukraine to “help” in the resistance against the Russian invasion.

Leoni Fildes, who owns a grooming and grooming service for pets, said she called a car through a ride-sharing app – the 2,735km race from England to Ukraine would cost £4,500. .

According to her, what saved her was the “insufficient funds” in her account. However, she claims that Uber tried to charge her nine times for the missed ride. The story was told to the English newspaper The Sun.

Leoni actually only remembered what happened the next morning – when her bank called to say they suspected her card had been cloned.

“The next day, I didn’t remember doing it. Uber tried to withdraw the payment nine times from my account, they were very determined”, he says. “I had a little flashback when the bank called and said, ‘I think it was me, I’m sorry’.”

According to her, the idea came when the group of friends started talking about the conflict in Ukraine. One of those present asked if her boyfriend, who is in the military, could be called up by the UK to fight in Eastern Europe.

“I said, ‘if he goes, I’ll go with him,’” he recalls. “Many drinks later, we were trying to get a cab home and we said, ‘We should call a cab and go help them. [ucranianos]’.”

An Uber representative said it “confirms that no ride requests were successfully placed in this case” and that the company seeks to understand what happened.