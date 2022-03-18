Facebook Removes Fake Video of Ukraine’s President Surrender | Technology

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, on Wednesday removed a deepfake video that shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky surrendering to the Russians. The fake content was denied by the Ukrainian ruler himself on his official Instagram account.

In the video, which circulated on social media, the president of Ukraine sends a message to his countrymen asking them to lay down their weapons.

Meta’s head of security, Nathaniel Gleicher, commented on the case on his Twitter profile saying that the content was posted on a website that had been compromised.

“We have identified and removed a deepfake showing President Zelensy making a statement he never made,” Gleicher posted on Wednesday. According to information from the Sky News channel, the content was shown by the Ukrainian website TV24 – which it claims was hacked.

Videos such as Zelensky’s deepfake use a technique called deepfake, which leverages artificial intelligence capabilities and a series of applications to distort speech and gestures of well-known people on the basis of legitimate videos.