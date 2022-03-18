Finland is the ‘happiest country in the world’; Brazil in 39th position | World

Finland is the “Happiest Country in the World” for the fifth year in a row in the “World Happiness Report” ranking, in which Afghanistan comes in last.

Brazil appears in 39th position, the third best placed Latin American country, behind Costa Rica (23rd) and Uruguay (30th). Last year Brazil ranked 41st.

The “World Happiness Report” is a UN-funded study that started 10 years ago.

Venezuela (108th) is the Latin American country in the worst position, even behind Iraq.

“The three most important advances were those of Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. The strongest setbacks occurred in Lebanon, Venezuela and Afghanistan,” according to the report.

Finland, with a score of 7.82 on a scale that goes out of 10, surpasses Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Holland, countries that complete the group of five happiest in the world.

Below is a list of the 10 happiest countries in the world:

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland Netherlands Luxembourg Sweden Norway Israel New Zealand

The report is based on surveys that ask people about the feeling of happiness and cross-reference the information with GDP data, levels of individual freedom or corruption, among other data.

“The lesson learned from the report over these ten years is that generosity among people and honesty of governments are crucial to well-being,” said Jeffrey Sachs, one of the co-authors.