France accuses Russia of ‘pretending’ to negotiate with Ukraine – News

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Russia on Thursday of “pretending to negotiate” a ceasefire with Ukraine as it continues its offensive in the neighboring country that began on February 24. .

“Russian logic (…) is based on the usual tripod: indiscriminate bombings, supposed humanitarian ‘corridors’ (…) and conversations with no other purpose than to pretend they are negotiating,” Le Drian told Le Parisien newspaper. .





Russians and Ukrainians continued to negotiate this Wednesday (16). Moscow says discussions are focused on a future “status” of neutrality for Ukraine, following the models of Sweden or Austria.

Kiev rejects these comparisons. Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky has already expressed his willingness to renounce any Ukraine membership of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), one of the main arguments used by Russia to launch the invasion.





“Russia has chosen to continue using its weapons” and “rejects for the time being” the ceasefire, Le Drian added, insisting on underscoring Moscow’s “desire” to seek a “Ukrainian capitulation” and its “maximalist” demands.



