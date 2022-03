German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach vaccinates a German citizen against Covid-19 on a tourist bus during a campaign to increase the percentage of the population immunized in the country.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHELE TANTUSSI

As it prepares to reduce restrictive measures to combat Covid-19, Germany recorded this Wednesday (16) a record incidence of cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a report by the Robert Koch Institute, a German government agency, when registering 262,593 new cases this Wednesday alone, the average rate in a week reached 1,607 infections per 100,000 people in Germany.

However, with the omicron variant predominating in the country, the number of deaths has not followed the curve in contagions. According to the Robert Koch Institute, the new bulletin recorded 269 more deaths from Covid-19, while at the worst moment of the pandemic in Germany, in January 2021, on several days more than a thousand deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

In all, 76.5% of the population in Germany received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine; 75.8% completed the immunization cycle and 58% received a booster dose.

According to DW, the spike in infections began this month after rules that barred unvaccinated people from accessing some enclosed public spaces began to be repealed.

The current rules to combat Covid-19 expire on Saturday (19), and the government intends to soften the remaining requirements, maintaining, for example, the use of mandatory masks only on planes, public transport, nursing homes and hospitals and tests of Covid-19 only in medical clinics and other health facilities.

However, this flexibility displeases the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach. “We cannot be satisfied with that. It is a situation that I would describe as critical. We have a sharp increase in the number of cases. We cannot be satisfied with a situation where between 200 and 250 people die every day,” he declared last week.