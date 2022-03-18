Gran Turismo 7 servers below • Eurogamer.pt

Raju Singh 10 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Gran Turismo 7 servers below • Eurogamer.pt 29 Views

Always online games have these problems.

Gran Turismo 7 received another update today, which fixes several problems and adjusts several parameters.

The update was scheduled for today, and was supposed to have ended at 9am Mainland Portugal. But those who own the game must have noticed that so far the servers are still not working.

As a game that requires a connection to the servers, when going offline we only have access to Arcade races or the Musical Rally. The rest of the content is completely blocked.

Polyphony Digital has already said that they found a problem with the 1.07 update, and that they are working to fix it.

“Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this maintenance period is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work towards solve the problem.”

Desperate to have full access to Gran Turismo 7?

gt7_offline

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Tunic: Zelda-inspired game launches by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

Service also receives by surprise today the game Paradise Killer Yesterday we brought the list …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved