Gran Turismo 7 servers below • Eurogamer.pt

Gran Turismo 7 received another update today, which fixes several problems and adjusts several parameters.

The update was scheduled for today, and was supposed to have ended at 9am Mainland Portugal. But those who own the game must have noticed that so far the servers are still not working.

As a game that requires a connection to the servers, when going offline we only have access to Arcade races or the Musical Rally. The rest of the content is completely blocked.

Polyphony Digital has already said that they found a problem with the 1.07 update, and that they are working to fix it.

“Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this maintenance period is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work towards solve the problem.”

Desperate to have full access to Gran Turismo 7?

Due to an issue found in Update 1.07, we will be extending the Server Maintenance period. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is likely to be completed. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience while we work to resolve the issue. #GT7 — Gran Turismo (@thegranturismo) March 17, 2022