‘He would like to be fined by me’

Michelle Bolsonaro emerged in a different way than people are used to seeing her, this Thursday. Next to President Jair Bolsonaro, the first lady appeared in uniform with the Federal Highway Police (PRF) uniform.

And it was with the complete uniform: pants, cap and even the name written on the top of the uniform, like the other members of the institution. The First Lady dressed this way for a PRF commemorative event.

About the situation, Michelle even joked, referring to her husband: “He said he would like to be fined by me”. Netizens praised the first lady: “Wonder Woman”, says one of the comments. “She matched well with the PRF. First lady always charming”, praised another admirer.

First lady in uniform next to the president
First lady in uniform next to the president Photo: Reproduction – Instagram
Michelle Bolsonaro
Michelle Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction – Instagram
First lady Michelle Bolsonaro poses in police uniform for PRF event
First lady Michelle Bolsonaro poses in police uniform for PRF event Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Michelle and Bolsonaro
Michelle and Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

