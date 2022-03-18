Heir dies after being hit by propeller while trying to save bride

An heir to one of Venezuela’s largest banks died tragically last Saturday (12), in Florida (USA).

Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, the 31-year-old son of the president of Venezuela’s Banesco bank, died trying to save his girlfriend Andrea Montero, after the girl fell from the sailboat he was competing on.

The heir jumped overboard to try to save her but was hit by the boat’s propellers and couldn’t resist his injuries.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report obtained by the New York Post, Juan Carlos hit the propellers immediately after jumping into the water and died from his injuries. Andrea had minor injuries and suffered a light blow to the head, but survived.

According to Venezuelan media, the wedding of Juan Carlos and Andrea was scheduled for November 2022.

Juan Carlos was the youngest son of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, a Venezuelan billionaire, and had previously worked at his father’s company as director of the North American division of the banking group Banesco.

According to “Forbes” magazine, the wealth of Juan Carlos Escotet Rodriguez, 62, is approximately US$ 3.5 billion and although Banesco is headquartered in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, it also operates in Panama, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia and the United States.