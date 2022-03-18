Hogwarts Legacy Announced for Switch, Coming in 2022

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment in conjunction with developer Avalanche announced that the action role-playing game Hogwarts Legacy will be released for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation platforms, as well as Windows in late 2022.

Check out an overview of the game, via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:



About the game

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive single player Open World Action RPG set in the Wizarding World of the 1800s. Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they experience new things and embark on a dangerous journey to discover the hidden truth of the magical world.

Main features

A New Wizarding World Adventure – Set before the original Harry Potter stories, players can experience the wizarding world as a new fifth grader in an unexplored era and discover a hidden truth to their past.

– Set before the original Harry Potter stories, players can experience the wizarding world as a new fifth grader in an unexplored era and discover a hidden truth to their past. Control and Journey – Players can take control of the action and be at the center of their own adventure. They will increase their characters’ abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly foes.

– Players can take control of the action and be at the center of their own adventure. They will increase their characters’ abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly foes. Explore and Discover – The open-world game takes players beyond Hogwarts Castle into new and familiar locations of the wizarding world to roam freely, including Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding areas.

– The open-world game takes players beyond Hogwarts Castle into new and familiar locations of the wizarding world to roam freely, including Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding areas. Be a Witch or Wizard – Players can customize their character from a variety of options at the start of the adventure. As they progress, they will bond and master skills to become the witch or wizard they want to be.

– Players can customize their character from a variety of options at the start of the adventure. As they progress, they will bond and master skills to become the witch or wizard they want to be. Immersive Magic – The game is full of magic and action. Players can cast spells, brew potions, fly on broomsticks, tame and ride Fantastic Beasts, fight trolls, dark wizards, goblins, and more.

Watch the game’s latest gameplay presentation below.