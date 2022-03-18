Hogwarts Legacy arrives at the end of 2022 and gains promising gameplay

During today’s State of Play (17), Warner Games released a new gameplay trailer for Hogwarts Legacythe new game based on the Harry Potter franchise, of almost 20 minutes. In the video, we see the exploration of the school of witchcraft and various combat elements and spells that you will learn as you play.

The first details reveal character creation and the choice of one of the Houses, such as Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. In the campaign, you take on the role of a student who must solve puzzles, discover Hogwarts secrets and, of course, participate in potions and spell classes, necessary to duel against other students and progress through the story (as well as participating in Quidditch tournaments). . Check out:

During the journey, you must find out alongside a professor if there is, in fact, a goblin rebellion that could threaten Hogwarts, but there are still not many details about the plot.

Combat and resources galore for mages

One of the pillars of Hogwarts Legacy will be in translating spell usage to player controls. You’ll need to mix up dozens of spells, according to the presentation, to attack, reflect, defend, counter, and perform many other actions against other wizards and magical creatures.

Following the styles of a conventional RPG, it is possible to invest in your specialties in the skill tree to specialize more in some unique styles.

But there’s more than spells here, as it’s also feasible to use potions to gain perks, use mandrakes to stun enemies, and much more. To learn all this, you must attend classes, but there is the option to discover new skills and items with other students of the magic school.

To collect all these resources, there are systems for you to create your own magic space to make potions and create magic monsters. Also, there is a possibility to visit the nearby village of Hogsmead to buy new resources.

Beautiful open world full of activities

To close with a flourish, Warner released many gameplay snippets that show different parts of the map to have the first impressions of the game’s graphics, which has a lot of technical quality in all scenes for now.

The team wanted to create an open world where players can explore every corner of Hogwarts and find plenty of content there, such as dungeons, side quests and more. But beyond that, also create a universe in which fans recognize the references and are always curious to know everything the school has to offer.

Hogwarts Legacy comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in late 2022, but no specific date yet. Undoubtedly, the game seems like a dream for potterheads, but also an ambitious and interesting game even for non-fans. So, what do you think of the news?