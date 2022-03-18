Hogwarts Legacy: State of Play reveals extended gameplay and game news

Game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.

THE Sony held today (17) a State of Play totally focused on Hogwarts Legacygame of Warner Bros. developed by Avalanche Studios that will place the player in the universe of Harry Potter.

Despite being an event of Sonythe game will be released for other platforms and will arrive in 2022 for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series and PRAÇA. Check out the presentation below. Hogwarts Legacy at the State of Play.

In the game you will start already in the fifth academic year of Hogwarts and right away you must create your character, who will go through the ritual of Selector hat to find out which of the houses you will go to, among the four already known from the magical universe of the franchise, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin.

In this open world game you will be free to explore the entire castle and discover different dungeons and secret passages, there will be several puzzles to be solved during the journey, many of them requiring the skills learned in the classroom.



In the classroom you will carry out a multitude of activities that include learning spells that will be used in duels during the adventure, classes on defense against the dark arts, herbology and even the creation of potions that can be very useful at crucial moments in your life. story.

In legacyyou must face the dangers that are threatening Hogwartsfacing several goblins corrupted by a magical force and dark wizards with unfriendly goals for the wizarding world.

Check out what I said below Alan Tewgame director, regarding Hogwarts Legacy.



“With Hogwarts Legacy, we had the incredible opportunity to tell all the stories we wanted in the wizarding world. One fantasy stood out. Many Harry Potter fans were just imagining what it would be like to receive the letter of admission, be selected for a house and study at Hogwarts And more than anything, we wanted to help fans, after all these years, finally tell their stories, their way, at the world’s most beloved school of magic and witchcraft. Only an open world action RPG would be capable of sustaining the breadth of our fantasies.

Your story deserves to be as exciting as that of other wizarding heroes. You’ll start in Year 5 so you don’t restrict any type of adventure (and theme) you want to explore. The game will be set in the 19th century to ensure your legend is not overshadowed by another hero. Finally, we invented a dark new mystery so conflicts don’t feel like a re-enactment of something you’ve already seen. With your continued support, we look forward to exploring even more in the future!”

What did you think of the extended Hogwarts Legacy gameplay featured at State of Play? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: PlayStation Blog