Homeless man says personal’s wife stopped car and called out to him: “Shall we play?”

Givaldo Alves de Souza48 years old, the homeless man who was assaulted by the personal trainer Eduardo Alves31 years old, in Planaltina (DF) stated that the woman stopped in her car at the place where he usually sleeps, near a school, called him and said: “Shall we play?”.

According to him, the woman would have liked him and convinced him to get in the car before they were caught by the “mad man” while they were having sex.

He also says that he did not know that the woman was married and that he was looked for in the vicinity of where he usually sleeps, close to the Paroquial Fundamental Education Center of Planaltina school.

The pastor

Eduardo Alves called a pastor known to the family who claims to have been contacted by the woman four days earlier. According to the pastor, she “wanted to help in the work of God” and expressed interest in helping homeless people.

He said he believed the woman had psychological problems and informed the police that, when meeting Sandra at the hospital after the events, she said “in a confused way that she had received a message from God” and also claimed that she had sex with the man from consensual way.

The investigations that continue in secrecy should clarify the husband’s aggressions whether or not there was sexual violence in the context of the crime. The delegate in charge of the case will not speak about the matter.