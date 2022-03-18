Hospital de Reaguarda em Neurologia, to be opened in Recife, opens selection with several vacancies – Concursos e Empregos

O Rear Hospital in Neurologywhich will be inaugurated by Pernambuco Health Department in the neighborhood of Meadowin the West Zone of Recife, selects professionals in several areas for mid-level, technical and higher-level positions.

Those interested in participating in the selection process have until the 20th of this month to register or update the curriculum in the database of Fundação Gestão Hospitalar Martiniano Fernandes (FGH), responsible for the selection.

O total vacancies and salaries were not disclosed, but there are opportunities for Social Worker roles; storekeeper; Administrative assistant; Pharmacy Assistant; Nutrition Assistant; Reception/Concierge Assistant; Clothes Assistant; Oral Health Assistant; Biomedical/Biochemical; butler; Electrician and Plumber.

There are also vacancies for CCIH/NEPI Nurse; NIR nurse; Nurse Occupational Safety; nurses; Pharmaceutical; cashier; Physical therapist; ICU physiotherapist; Phlebotomist; Speech therapist; Stretcher bearer; Physician Auditor; Driver; Nutritionist; Hospital dentist; Psychologist; Billing Supervisor; Maintenance supervisor; Reception/Concierge Supervisor; Information Technology Supervisor; Occupational Therapist; Nursing Technician; Occupational Safety Technician; Radiology technician; and Computer Technician.









The selection also has opportunities to Disabled people (PCD), in the functions of Social Worker; storekeeper; Administrative assistant; Pharmacy Assistant; Nutrition Assistant; Clothes Assistant; butler; Pharmaceutical; cashier; Phlebotomist; Nutritionist; Psychologist; Information Technician Supervisor; Radiology Technician and Computer Technician.

The Rear Hospital in Neurology no date for opening yet, according to the Pernambuco Health Department. Calls for selection and interviews will be carried out gradually, according to the opening of the unit.

