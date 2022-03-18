how russians are receiving soldiers killed in the conflict

In Kostroma, friends, family and an armed honor guard gathered for Mikhail Orchikov’s funeral.

In the Church of Alexandra and Antonina, there is a coffin. It is covered with the Russian tricolor flag. And on top of it is a military beret and a photograph.

Mikhail Orchikov was the deputy commander of a motorized rifle brigade. He was killed in action in Ukraine. Armed Russian soldiers form an honor guard.

An Orthodox priest walks around the coffin reciting prayers and swinging an ornate metal container that releases the aroma of burning incense. The pungent fragrance fills the chapel, mingling with the sweet cadences of the church choir. The dead soldier’s widow, her head covered by a black scarf, is being comforted by relatives.

How many Russian soldiers were killed in Ukraine? It is a crime in Russia to report anything other than official numbers.

According to information released by the Russian Defense Ministry, 498 soldiers lost their lives in what the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”. These are the latest numbers as of March 2nd. There has been no update in the last two weeks.

“The situation in our country is not simple,” the priest tells the congregation. “Everyone understands that.”

The Kremlin wants people to believe that Russian soldiers in Ukraine are heroes and that Russia’s offensive there is an act of self-defense.

In a recent edition of state TV’s main weekly news program, the anchor claimed that if Russia “were not intervening now, in three years Ukraine would be in NATO… with a nuclear bomb. [A Ucrânia] would definitely advance on Crimea, then on southern Russia.” An alternate reality, in which Ukraine is the aggressor.

On the streets of Kostroma, many seem to believe the official version of the Kremlin.

Mikhail Orchikov was buried as ‘a defender of the fatherland’

This is partly due to the power of television to shape public opinion. But also, in moments of crisis, many Russians instinctively rally around their leader — as if they don’t want to believe that their president may have made the wrong decision.

“NATO wants to establish itself right next to us [na Ucrânia], and they have nuclear weapons,” Nikolai tells me. “Putin did very well. He didn’t.”

“Russia must go all the way,” declares retired Nina Ivanovna.

“How much do you trust the information you’re getting on Russian TV about this?” I ask her.

“I do. Why shouldn’t I? It’s the internet I don’t trust.”

“Why not?” I ask.

“I don’t know,” she replies.

Not everyone supports Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. In the village of Nikolskoye, I visit the home of Orthodox priest Ioann Burdin. He recently delivered an anti-war sermon and voiced his criticisms on the church’s website.

He was later detained and fined under a new law for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces.

For Father Ioann Burdin, bloodshed of any kind ‘is still a sin’

“I believe that any shedding of blood, whatever the cause and however you try to justify it, is still a sin,” says Ioann.

“Blood is on the hands of the one who spilled it. If an order has been given, it is in the hands of the one who gave the order, supported or kept silent.”

“The worst thing is that the hatred has appeared. And it will get deeper and deeper, because we can see that the situation [com a Ucrânia] it’s not ending. There is no political will to stop this. The hatred on both sides will strengthen and become a wall between our peoples for decades to come.”

At a cemetery in Kostroma, eight soldiers carry Mikhail’s coffin to his grave. A military band plays solemn music. Then, with a volley of gunfire and, to the sound of the Russian national anthem, the coffin is buried.

There is a short speech: “The loss of a son, brother, father is always a tragedy, but we are proud that he died defending our people, our children, our country”.

In Kostroma, they call Mikhail “defender of the fatherland”.

Mikhail’s coffin was draped in the national flag before burial

However, it was Russia’s army that crossed the border into a sovereign nation and attacked Ukraine on the orders of President Putin. The Kremlin leader claims that the aim of his “special military operation” is to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine, as if the Ukrainian government is taken over by fascists – which is simply not true.

In recent days, Russian officials have barely concealed their broader goals. The country’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said what is happening in Ukraine “…is a life-and-death battle for Russia’s right to be on the political map of the world with full respect for its legitimate interests.”

In other words, it’s about geopolitics and Moscow’s determination to force Ukraine back into Russia’s sphere of influence.

This is something the government of Ukraine is determined to avoid.

