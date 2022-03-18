How to reduce anxiety in 1 minute







meditation to calm Photo: Unplash / Personare

Anxiety does not choose time or place. And, sometimes, we need to control it quickly to be able to handle the demands and return the well-being. Next, I share an exercise to reduce anxiety in 1 minute.

It is a meditation, one of the ways most indicated to reduce the states of agitation, fear and sadness. and nIt doesn’t take a lot of time or effort to do that.

In just 1 minuteif you follow the meditation step by step below, you will be able to bring some tranquility and comfort to your emotions, which, in the long run, can have much greater and lasting effects.

Step by step to reduce anxiety in 1 minute

Before starting the 1-minute mediation, try to create the ideal environment for that moment. Start with 1 minute of practice and the more you get used to it, the more time you can dedicate and get into a meditative state.

In a quiet place, try to stay in a comfortable position. Whether sitting on the floor or in a chair. Rotate your shoulders back to open the chest. Keep your chin parallel to the floor and your hands resting calmly on your legs, palms facing up or making a mudra (photo to the side). breathing slowly you will be able to calm down and enter into the harmony and peace that nature brings. Visualize your heart smiling and your inner house full of love. This action will make you feel much better. Put a smile on your face also to accompany your journey. Close your eyes. Breathe very slowly, pay attention to the calming air that comes in and out. Start your journey, visualize yourself in a beautiful place in the middle of nature and keep breathing slowly. Notice everything around youthe beauty of colors and flowers, the beauty of trees, plants and the energy of the sun that warms you. Feel the harmony of nature and welcome it into your heart. breathing slowly, you will calm down and find peace. Your heart, your inner little house full of love, will feel much better.

Video: 1 minute guided meditation

– Floral Therapist, Reiki Master, Consultant in Harmonization of Spaces (internal – self-knowledge and external – environment around you). Facilitator of Peace Circles and the 26 BRAIN GYM® Movements. Meditation and Yoga Instructor for Children and Teens.