Want to find out how to see deleted WhatsApp messages? On Android, there’s a trick that lets you read the contents of an incoming message even after the person deletes it from the conversation. For this, it is necessary to install applications that show the notifications log.

These applications can create a history with all the content of notifications received on your cell phone. That way, when you receive a message on WhatsApp, you can have access to the text shown in that notification, even after the sender deletes it in the messaging app.

Notification logging apps have some limitations. If the message is too long, for example, the text may be cut off. Also, it is not possible to view media files, only to find out that they have been uploaded. To recover deleted audio, for example, it is necessary to resort to other functions.

Check below how to see deleted WhatsApp messages on Android

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages by Notification History

A very popular app to access your notification log is Notification History (Android). The tool, with over 5 million downloads on the Play Store, gives you quick access to your notifications and lets you see deleted messages. Check out how:

Open Notification History and proceed through the initial setup screens. On your Android, you need to enable the permission for the app to access your notifications; Then open the app and check all the latest notifications from your mobile. Tap the WhatsApp conversation tab with the message deleted; Finally, you will be able to view the message content displayed in the notification, even if it has been deleted from the conversation.

How to see deleted WhatsApp messages by Notification History Log

Another alternative is the Notification History Log (Android). The app stands out for its interface, which groups all WhatsApp conversations in a single area, making it easier to search for messages. On the other hand, the browsing experience is greatly affected by the amount of ads displayed. See the step by step to use it:

Install the app and release the permission to access notifications. Then, on the home screen, tap on “Advanced Story”; Then the app will display all the latest notifications. Tap the WhatsApp tab and choose a conversation to see the messages; In the conversation window, view the text of messages, even after they have been deleted.

Use the app to view deleted messages (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

With the help of these apps, you can view deleted WhatsApp messages.