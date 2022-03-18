In speech to crowded stadium Putin warns: “We’ve never had so much strength” – News









Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (18) that the country’s forces are fighting in Ukraine against the “genocide of the Russians”, in a “special operation”. The statement came in a speech to more than 200,000 people at an event celebrating the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Putin received a standing ovation and even quoted a passage from Bible when saying that “there is no greater love than a person giving his soul for a friend”, referring to Russian soldiers. “We’ve never had such strength,” he added.

Many people carried Russian flags and the white “Z” symbol of pro-Russian nationalism since the invasion of Ukraine began. The letter also appears on many of the country’s military vehicles.











Putin’s speech was suddenly interrupted as other moments of the event began to be shown, as well as the performance of popular songs. Moments later the transmission resumed.

Russia has sent tens of thousands of troops to Ukraine in an effort to destroy the neighboring country’s military capability and drive out people called “dangerous nationalists”.

The offensive entered its 23rd day this Friday (18). Russian missiles destroyed a factory located near the airport in Lviv, a city near Poland, where many Ukrainians sought shelter amid the war.

The city of Mariupol, in the east of the country, faces a 17-day siege. The municipal government announced that about 80% of the homes were destroyed and 30,000 people managed to leave the region.











Due to the advance of the Russian army, Ukrainian forces mounted fierce resistance and the West imposed heavy sanctions on the country in an attempt to force it to withdraw its troops.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Friday about the war in Ukraine. This was the fourth call between the leaders since the Democrat’s arrival in the White House.













Attack on Lviv, protests and donations: see images from the 23rd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine















