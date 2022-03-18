Influenza vaccine: what the 2022 immunization campaign will look like | Health

The Ministry of Health released the details of this year’s National Influenza Vaccination Campaign in Brazil.

Immunization, which protects against severe forms of influenza virus infection, takes place after an out-of-season flu epidemic, which affected cities such as São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The government’s goal is to vaccinate 90% of all groups that are part of the campaign’s target audience.

About 80 million doses will be distributed, manufactured by the Butantan Institute.

Understand below who can take the flu vaccine at health posts, what are the dates of the campaign and the importance of protecting yourself against the influenza virus.

The Ministry of Health reported that the flu vaccination in 2022 will take place between April 4 and June 3.

D-Day, in which there is a great national mobilization and an incentive for people to take the dose, is scheduled for April 30th.

Immunization will take place in two stages. The first, between April 4th and May 5th, will prioritize elderly people over 60 and healthcare workers.

The second, as of May 3, will be open to other members of the target audiences.

Who can get vaccinated against the flu?

The big change in the groups covered this year compared to previous seasons is the exclusion of children aged 5 to 6 years. In 2021, they were part of the target audience.

See below the details of all the groups that can receive the dose that protects against the influenza virus in the health posts:

Children from 6 months to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days

Public and private health workers

pregnant women

Puerperal women (women who had a child in the last 45 days)

Elementary and higher education teachers

indigenous

Seniors over 60 years old

Armed Forces Professionals

People with permanent disabilities

truck drivers

Road public transport workers for urban and long-haul passengers

port workers

population deprived of liberty

Adolescents and young people up to 21 years old under socio-educational measures

Prison system officials

People with chronic noncommunicable diseases and other special medical conditions

Check out the list of non-communicable chronic diseases that are included in the country’s flu vaccination campaign:

Chronic respiratory diseases (asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD…)

Chronic heart disease (hypertension, ischemia, heart failure…)

Chronic kidney diseases (nephrotic syndrome, dialysis patient…)

Chronic liver diseases (hepatitis, cirrhosis…)

Chronic neurological diseases (multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy…)

Diabetes

Conditions in which the immune system is suppressed

Grade III obese

Who has had a solid organ or bone marrow transplant

Patients with trisomies (Down syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Warkany syndrome…)

To see the complete list of all diseases, access the Ministry of Health report at this link.

If you are not one of these groups, it is possible to get the flu shot at private clinics.

There is also the possibility that the Ministry of Health will expand immunization to the entire population in the middle of the year, if the campaign focused on target audiences is not successful. This has already happened in previous years.

Who can’t get vaccinated against the flu?

In general, the immunizer that protects against influenza is safe and has few side effects.

The most common reactions are pain and redness where the injection is given. Some people may also have a fever, malaise, and a little headache.

These annoyances usually go away after a few days. If they persist, it is important to seek a medical evaluation.

The vaccine is only contraindicated for children under 6 months of age and for individuals who have had a severe reaction to doses given in previous years.

Those who have a fever should also wait a few days for the discomfort to improve before taking the dose.

For some time, the flu immunizer was not applied to individuals with egg allergy.

This was because, during the manufacturing process, the doses are grown in chicken eggs, and there was fear that traces of this product could cause an allergic reaction in patients.

More recently, that recommendation has fallen apart. The Ministry of Health recommends the vaccine even in those who are allergic to eggs, as long as some basic care is taken when there is a risk of a more serious reaction (such as the presence of a health professional in the unit).

What is the composition of the vaccine in 2022?

Every year, the formulation of the flu vaccine changes according to the guidance of the World Health Organization, the WHO.

The idea is to include in the immunizer the strains of the influenza virus that are circulating more intensively in that period.

In the annual campaign, Brazil uses a trivalent vaccine. That means she carries three different viral strains.

It is important to say here that the viruses that are in the vaccine are fragmented and inactivated during the manufacturing process. This eliminates any chance of them causing the disease.

In 2022, the formulation of the flu vaccine that will be used in Brazil includes the following strains:

A/Victoria/2570/2019 (H1N1)pdm09

A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)

B/Australia/02/1359417/2021

The H3N2 Darwin strain was even responsible for the out-of-season epidemic recorded in some Brazilian cities between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.

The vaccine is a single dose for most groups.

The only exception is children who are going to be vaccinated against the flu for the first time. In this case, they should receive two doses, with a minimum interval of four weeks between applications.

Can you get flu and covid vaccines on the same day?

Yes, there is no need to wait for an interval between doses, according to the Ministry of Health report. They can be applied on the same day.

In this situation, the ideal is to apply it in different places on the body, such as the left and right arm.

The only exception to this rule is children 5 to 11 years of age. In this specific case, you should wait 15 days between doses that protect against coronavirus and influenza.

Due to the pandemic, the orientation is to prioritize the application of the immunizing agent against covid-19 in children. Only then should the flu dose be administered.

National public health authorities also reinforce the need to expand measles vaccination coverage during this period — there will even be a specific campaign to prevent this disease that will target children aged 6 months to 5 years and health workers.

Why is it important to get vaccinated against the flu?

As with vaccines against covid, flu immunizers do not protect very well against the infection itself, but they are effective in preventing the complications of the disease, related to hospitalization and death.

In other words, taking the vaccine may not even prevent you from catching the influenza virus, but it considerably reduces the risk of the condition evolving into something more serious.

“Influenza vaccination of people belonging to the target groups of the immunization program has as its main objective to reduce the burden of the disease, preventing hospitalizations, deaths and outpatient consultations and in emergency services”, points out the ministry, in the technical report published recently.

And, as common as it is, the flu is a serious disease, which can have consequences for people’s health.

The WHO estimates that, every year, 20 to 30% of children and 5 to 10% of adults have contact with the virus that causes this disease.

The agency also estimates that there are between 290,000 and 650,000 flu-related deaths every twelve months across the planet.

In Brazil, the 2021 vaccination campaign did not reach the goal of covering at least 90% of all individuals who are part of the target audiences.