Instagram launches feature for parents to monitor teen activity on the social network | Technology

Instagram has created a feature for parents to monitor their teens’ activity on the social network. The Family Center, as the functionality was called, began to be released in the United States on Wednesday (16) and should arrive in other countries in the coming months.

The announcement comes six months after Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, said the company knew Instagram was “toxic” for teenagers.

With the change, Instagram will allow parents and guardians to see how much time do your teens spend on the app. The social network will also have an option for adults to define time limits for young people in the app.

Parents will still be able to be notified when their children report that they have reported something in the app and receive updates on who young people are following and who they are being followed.

Supervision can only be activated on teens’ cell phones at this time.. Starting in June, parents or guardians will also be able to enable the feature on their own smartphones and computers, but the request must still be approved by young people.

According to Instagram, the tool will have news in the coming months. These include options for parents to set times when teens will use the app and oversee the account of more than one teen.

Created together with experts, parents, tutors and teens, the tool will also offer an area with tips for parents on how to talk to children about using social media and tutorials that teach adults how to use the new features.

The news was announced by Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. “This is just one step on a much longer path to helping teens stay safe on social media and online more broadly,” he said.

“We know parents are busy and there’s a lot to do on a day-to-day basis, so we want to make sure these tools are as easy to use as possible,” he continued.

Mosseri had already advanced plans for the new tool in December 2021, when he testified to the US Senate. On that occasion, he responded to questions from lawmakers about Frances Haugen’s accusations.

The former Facebook employee leaked several documents to the US press. One of them was a study done by the company in 2019 and revealed that Instagram reflected a negative personal image for a third of young women under 20 years old.