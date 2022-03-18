International Energy Agency Suggests Measures to Reduce Oil Consumption | Economy

The International Energy Agency (IEA) presented on Friday (18) several measures to quickly reduce oil consumption, amid fears of a possible supply crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With these ten measures, which include lowering speed limits, telecommuting, or making public transport cheaper, it would be possible to save consumption of 2.7 million barrels of oil per day in four months, that is, the equivalent of the consumption of all vehicles from China, according to the IEA.

The agency, which advises countries on their energy policy, said recently that it fears a major “impact” on the world’s oil supply following sanctions against Russia taken over by the invasion of Ukraine. Also according to the IEA, barrels of Russian oil cannot be easily replaced in the short term.

His ten-point plan, which follows another to reduce dependence on gas, focuses on the transport sector.

The IEA suggests reducing authorized road speeds by 10 km/h, working from home at least three days a week if possible, or organizing car-free Sundays in large cities.

It is also suggested to lower the price of public transport, encourage people to walk or use a bicycle, and to prioritize the train over the plane, as well as electric vehicles, over traditional ones.