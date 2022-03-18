Israel discovers new strain formed from the combination of two subvariants of the omicron

posted on 03/17/2022 06:00



(credit: STR/AFP)

Amid the increase in cases and deaths from covid-19 in Europe and Asia – in Hong Kong, morgues are full and funeral homes lack coffins – the Israeli Ministry of Health announced a new variant of Sars-CoV-2, with two confirmed cases in the country. The strain, a combination of omicron subvariants, BA.1 and BA.2, caused mild symptoms in these patients, including low-grade fever, muscle pain and headache, the official said.

However, the virulence of the strain is not yet known. In an interview yesterday with a local broadcaster, the director general of the portfolio, Nachman Ash, said that it is very likely that the variant originated in Israel. According to Ash, the two patients tested positive upon arrival from abroad, but the virus genome was not detected anywhere else in the world, suggesting local origin. Salman Zarka, who coordinates the response to the pandemic in the country, told Army radio that there is no reason for concern. “The phenomenon of combined variants is very well known and we are not worried that (the nova) will lead to serious cases.”

“The reason variants arise is because they fit better in their environment than the previous one, which is outgrown,” explains Jasmine Plummer, professor of Biomedical Sciences at the Cedars-Sinai Center for Bioinformatics and Functional Genomics in the US. She points out that, in general, new strains are more virulent. “How do you overcome another variant? You transmit to more people. And to transmit to more people, you become more contagious. All the dominant variants that emerged were increasingly infectious. The next one that emerges is almost certain to be more infectious.” “, he says.

Plummer points out that it is not possible to say when a new strain will become a pandemic, but she says that by vaccinating the population, it is possible to maintain future variants that are less contagious. “Even if they are more contagious, we have vaccines to help. It’s like the flu. We’re in a situation where we have new boosters and new vaccines in advance, anticipating the new variants.”

infections

On Wednesday (16/3), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned that the increase in covid infections in various parts of the world is a warning to the Americas that the virus is not under control, despite the decrease in cases in the region. The deputy director of PAHO, the Brazilian Jarbas Barbosa, highlighted that cases increased 28.9% last week in the Western Pacific (which includes China); 12.3% in Africa and 2% in Europe compared to the previous week.





Jarbas Barbosa

(photo: Geraldo Magela/Senate agency)





“Covid-19 infections and deaths are decreasing in most of our region, but there are still many cases and deaths being reported every day – a clear indication that the transmission is still not under control,” said Barbosa, in a statement. Press conference. “Since the virus arrived in the Americas two years ago, 149 million cases have been reported and 2.6 million people have died.” The PAHO representative also highlighted that, in contrast to the rest of the region, the Caribbean and the Atlantic islands recorded an increase in cases of 56.6%. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus also spoke yesterday about the pandemic. “It’s not over. Countries need to remain vigilant,” he said.

In Europe, half of the countries also had an increase in the number of infected in the past week, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center in the US. In Finland, the growth was 84%, with 62,500 new cases registered in the period. In Switzerland and the United Kingdom, the increase was also significant: 45% (182,190) and 31% (414,480), respectively. In France, on March 15, the daily average of new infections jumped to 66,460, compared to 50,215 in the previous seven days. Austria, Belgium, Germany and Italy also show increasing percentages. On the mainland, the BA.2 subvariant is spreading rapidly.

The situation in Asia is considered worrying by health authorities. As of Wednesday, South Korea reported 400,741 new cases, the highest number in the country since the pandemic began two years ago. Most of the population has been vaccinated and has already received the booster dose. The number of deaths caused by the coronavirus, in turn, remains low.

In Hong Kong, however, mortality increased by 5.78% in the last week, and the reflection of this is felt by the population. According to the news agency France Presse, health professionals in the autonomous territory began yesterday to store the bodies of victims of covid in refrigerated containers, due to the lack of space in the morgues. In the last three months, since the appearance of the omicron, nearly 1 million infections and 4,600 deaths have been recorded. In mainland China, 30 million are confined, after the record of 3,000 new cases daily.

Adam Lauring, microbiologist and immunologist at the University of Michigan, points out that, despite the fact that, in general, the number of cases in the world has reduced, and 63.8% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, it is still not possible to think about herd immunity. “This situation happens when there is enough immunity, either from vaccination or previous infection, so that the virus cannot cause an epidemic or outbreak. I don’t think we’ve reached that stage,” he says.



