“It is important to vaccinate so that common diseases do not return”, reinforces Health Surveillance coordinator

Children and adolescents should be vaccinated this Saturday (19) in Lucas do Rio Verde. The Municipal Secretary of Health will hold the D-Day of vaccination. Routine vaccines will be applied to update the vaccination book.

The municipality decided to open seven health posts to serve the community. Vaccination will take place between 7 am and 1 pm at PSFs III Menino Deus, V Pioneiro, VII Primaveras, VIII Bandeirantes, X Cerrado, XV Jaime Seiti Fujii and XVII Vida Nova.

“The family has to check if the child or adolescent is overdue for the vaccine and was unable to go to the clinic in the middle of the week. So, these units will be open at this alternative time”, guides the Surveillance coordinator in HealthClaudia Engelmann.

Vaccination documents

Parents or guardians must carry an official document with a photo and vaccination card of the child or adolescent.

More on Lucas do Rio Verde:

The coordinator emphasizes the importance of keeping the vaccination schedule up to date. “To prevent the return of diseases that were once common, such as measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis,” she quoted.

restrictions

According to the Municipal Secretary of Healthchildren aged 5 to 11 years who have had the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 15 days cannot receive other vaccines.

Related