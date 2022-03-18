‘It’s not her nature’, says personal trainer who caught wife with homeless man – Country

investigated by assault a man on the street after catching him having sex with the wife physical educator Eduardo Alves said, in an interview with columnist Léo Dias, from the website metropolisesthat the marriage continues and reinforced that the woman had a outbreak. The case took place in Planaltina, in the Federal District.

“As much as I have turned laughing stock, I know the person I live with all this time. A lot of things they’re talking about don’t fit the person she is,” he said in the interview, released on Thursday (17). He said he’s been married for three years.

Asked about what led him to distinguish that it was not a betrayal, but rather an outbreak of his wife, the physical educator replied that he considered the place and circumstance of the situation.

Eduardo Alves Physical educator I’m sure she wouldn’t. Sandra, like me, would have the autonomy to go anywhere, we trusted each other, she was not there of her own volition. That wouldn’t come from her, from the woman I live with, it’s not her nature. And I have nothing to forgive, it was an outbreak, she has no conscience, it was not premeditated

Eduardo Alves also criticized people who are hurting his wife’s honor. “People saying she wanted to cheat on me, saying she’s a call girl, which is not true.” He also revealed that photos of the couple’s children are being used on the internet.

Woman is hospitalized in psychiatric clinic

Since he witnessed the event, Eduardo said he had not had contact with his wife, who is hospitalized in a psychiatric ward. As he clarifies, the doctors who attended to the wife said that she went through a outbreak.

“What I was told is that she is in an outbreak and cannot answer for herself. She is being treated, she is still awake, but on medication and in this she has no critical sense. I was instructed not to bring it up” , says.

The personal trainer also says that it was the first time that his wife had an outbreak and that she does not use medication or other substances. The doctors also explained, he adds, that anyone is subject to psychotic crises of this type. “What the doctor said is that what she had anyone can pass“.

See scenes of aggression

Physical educator assaults homeless man after catching woman’s betrayal https://t.co/B2YXcw8zBw pic.twitter.com/l347SAxW7m — Diário do Nordeste (@diarioonline) March 15, 2022

audios

Eduardo Alves also commented on the released audios, which would have been recorded by the wife and sent to a woman after the episode. “These audios are not her testimony, but a conversation with another woman, who also noticed the mental confusion her,” he explained.

The physical educator highlighted that he has been receiving support from friends and family. “My life has changed drastically. I had to exclude myself from society, practically. I’m a recluse at home, I avoid going out.”

He also said that he closed social media and his wife’s. But despite this, he has been receiving numerous calls and profanity messages talking about what happened.

No regrets

Eduardo Alves said he had no regrets about having attacked the man. “I would do the same“, he guaranteed. The intention is to return to normal life, both in professional life and in marriage.