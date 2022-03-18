James Webb telescope shows power with first high-resolution photo

At a press conference held on Wednesday (16), at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, USA, the team of scientists responsible for the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission displayed a photo taken by the observatory, the first in high resolution. Although the alignment of 18 gold-plated hexagonal mirrors of the equipment is not complete, the image turned out to be crystal clear.

Sharing a photo of the bright star called 2MASS J17554042+6551277 with those present, astronomer Marshall Perrin of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) explained that “this is the sharpest image you can get from a telescope of this size.” It can also be said that it is the highest resolution infrared photo ever taken from space to date.

The image quality is also proof that the alignment step of the 18 mirrors, known as the “fine phase” has been successfully completed, otherwise there would be multiple “ghosts” of the star in the photo. For astrophysicist Jane Rigby, the telescope’s performance so far has been at or above expectations, although some nanometer-level alignment steps have yet to be carried out.

Where is Webb now?

Source: NASA/STScI/Disclosure.Source: NASA/STScI

Operating in a halo orbit, the JWST is currently circling around a point in space defined as the Lagrange point L2. Place is a position in space where gravitational fields from two bodies orbiting around substantial masses of each other end up combining to balance a third body of negligible mass. Thus, L2 is 1.492 million kilometers from Earth, on the line defined by the Earth and the Sun.

One of NASA’s Science Mission Administrators, Thomas Zurbuchen, recalled that “more than 20 years ago, the Webb team set out to build the most powerful telescope anyone has ever put into space and came up with an audacious optical design to meet demanding scientific goals.” .” And today began the deliveryjoked.