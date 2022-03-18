King of DxOMark: Honor Magic 4 Ultimate announced with powerful cameras, own ISP and more

The Honor Magic 4 line was made official in February with powerful cameras during MWC 2022 and today the manufacturer is announcing nothing less than the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate with an even more amazing photography suite, which has already been voted the best in the world on a mobile according to DxOMark tests.

As you can see below, the model now tops DxOMark’s global and Ultra-premium rankings, having also received the merits of best telephoto camera, wide camera, best exposure, noise level in photos and even colors in videos, which is really impressive.





Speaking of specifications, we have hardware similar to the Honor Magic 4 Pro with a 6.81-inch OLED LTPO (1 to 120Hz) screen with a resolution of 1,312 x 2,848 pixels and a dimming rate of 1,920 Hz. The display was voted third best on DxOMark, behind only the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in the ranking. The processor is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The battery is 4,600 mAh with support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless. The operating system is Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0.

Speaking of the cameras, there’s a 1/1.12″ main sensor with a 50 MP resolution that has 1.4 μm pixels coming up to 2.8 μm with fusion and an 8-element lens with an f/1.6 aperture for improved sharpness. According to Honor, this allows this set to rival cameras with 1″ sensors and f/1.8 lenses, which is incredible. There is also a 64MP ultra wide-angle sensor with 1/2″ and 126° angle. The set has 7 elements and an aperture of f/2.2. This model also has the Honor Magic V’s 50MP auxiliary sensor.

The 5-sensor datasheet ends with a 64MP telephoto camera with a 1/2″ 90mm sensor with optical stabilization and 3.5x zoom, in addition to an 8×8 ToF sensor with 8 channels and the ability to measure the temperature of the Colors.

One of the highlights of the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate is the new ISP with a capacity of 28.8 TOPS that processes images at 20 bits per channel, making it possible to record 4K videos with night mode and view the final result in real time. There is also support for the Magic-Log2 format with 15% higher dynamic range, 3D LUTS and 4K videos at 60 FPS in 10-bit log. For selfies there is a set of a 12 MP wide sensor with a 100º aperture and a 3D depth sensor for face detection and field of view.

technical specifications









Display: 6.81″ OLED LTPO from 1 to 120 Hz with a resolution of 1312 x 2848 pixels

Platform: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Front cameras: 12 MP wide main sensor with 100º 3D depth sensor

Rear cameras: 50 MP main sensor with 1/1.12″ 64 MP sensor with 1/2″ and 126° angle 50 MP auxiliary sensor 64MP telephoto sensor with 3.5x zoom 8×8 ToF sensor with 8 channels and color temperature reader

Battery: 4,600 mAh with 100W and 50W fast charging via wireless

Operating System: Android 12 with Magic UI 6.0

prices and availability

According to Honor, the Magic 4 Ultimate will be available in China in 2022 for 8,000 yuan in black and white. The Honor Magic 4 Pro will be released in April for 5,500 yuan or R$ 4,367.50 in direct conversion to the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The standard Honor Magic 4 will be sold in China at the starting price of 4,000 yuan from March 25.

