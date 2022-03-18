Know where you can and where you can’t wear a mask in SP

Eight days after easing the use of masks in open places, the government of São Paulo extended the release of personal protection to closed places as well. The decision is contained in a decree published today (17) in an extra edition of the Official State Gazette and with immediate effect.

The document stresses, however, that there are still some places where the use of masks remains mandatory, such as public transport and health facilities, whether public or private.

Where it remains mandatory to wear masks:

Buses

trains

subways

Public and private health units (hospitals, Basic Health Units, Emergency Care Units)

Medical and dental offices

Exam laboratories

Masks also remain mandatory on planes and airport boarding areas, following guidance from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which determines the use of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) even in states where there is flexibility.

In an interview with CNN Brasil, shortly after mentioning the measure on social media, Governor João Doria (PSDB) said that the care used in the fight against covid must remain – such as the use of alcohol gel -, and that the release means “only that There is no longer the obligation to wear masks”.

With the new decree, the use of masks is also optional in places such as offices, shopping centers, classrooms and gyms.

Where the use of the mask becomes optional/optional:

squares

Schools

academies

malls

restaurants

Commerce stores

Offices and work environments

Football stadiums and other event venues

A technical note from the Scientific Committee accompanies the decree. Signed by coordinator Paulo Menezes, it states that the committee recommends easing the use of masks after “continuous improvement in all epidemiological indicators for monitoring the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic”.

The use of masks will remain mandatory, for now, only in health facilities, hospitals and public transport such as buses, trains and subway. — João Doria (@jdoriajr) March 17, 2022

On March 9, the state government had already released the use of masks in open spaces, including uncovered courts and schoolyards; in classrooms, protection was still needed. On the same day, the release of 100% of the occupancy capacity was also announced for events held in open environments, such as stadiums and concerts, even in cases of agglomeration.

The daily average of new admissions this week reached the level of 287 admissions, the lowest number since the beginning of this year, representing a reduction of 18.9% when compared to the last week”.

The note also highlights that “currently, more than 14 days after the 2022 carnival holiday, the pattern of progressive improvement in epidemiological indicators has been maintained, as observed during the weeks leading up to the holiday, indicating that the transmission of Sars- Cov-2 in the State of São Paulo continues to be progressively reduced”.