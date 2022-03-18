Majority of Russians are in favor of war in Ukraine, poll shows

Older people are the most supportive of Vladimir Putin’s ‘special operation’; 73% of supporters highly trust official sources

EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV The letter Z and a hashtag saying ‘We have not abandoned our’ visas on Nevsky Prospect in St Petersburg



The Russian restriction on access to information has been a practice for years in the country. The government determines what residents must watch and know. This methodology means that a large part is faithful to everything that is transmitted through state channels. This scenario remains even during the conflict with the Ukraine. Since February 24, media outlets have treated the attack on Ukrainian territory as a “special operation” – a name that the president Vladimir Putin gave to the invasion. An survey coordinated by opposition politician Alexei Miniailo and which was attended by sociologists and data analysts shows that 59% of Russians are in favor of the conflict. Of this total, 73% believe “highly” or “totally” in official sources. Only 22% of the population rejects war; another 85% do not believe in state media.

Since the beginning of the invasion, outlets opposing the invasion have been pressured to adopt the official Kremlin line – some channels even went offline for not accepting the directive imposed by the government. THE Young pana resident of Russia who does not want to be identified said that “all alternative information media are blocked” and that the way they find to access news outside there is through the Youtube or channels of telegram that still operate in the region. According to the Russian, “official propaganda continues to work effectively”. Marina Kosinova, a Russian who lives in Brazil, says that even here the Russians believe that the invasion is a “military operation”. “I tried to talk to a lot of people, including Russians who live here. [no Brasil]. They think that’s right, they don’t realize it’s a war”, he summarizes. “On TV, the propagandists say that everything is fine, that they will suffer a little but that the government will soon resolve it”, she adds.

According to the survey, most people who believe in Russian state media are older people. “Most people in Russia, especially older ones, have not had access to independent media for years. Thus, they trust the things that advertising has planted in their minds”, explain those responsible for the material. People aged between 18 and 29 represent 40% of the population that is openly against the war. From the age of 42, the percentage of Russians who disagree with the conflict drops to 20%. For geopolitics professor Danúzio Neto, this difference between age groups happens because “those who are younger find ways to access the internet and search for information, but the rest of the population is held hostage to what state TV makes available”. Therefore, explains the expert, the older population finds it difficult to distinguish what is right and wrong.

The survey also presents the main information that residents have access to. Some of them are: there is no war going on; the special operation carried out in Ukraine strictly targets the military infrastructure of the fascists who seized power in Kiev to intimidate and oppress the nation; Ukrainians welcome the Russian army, the only ones who resist are the Nazi groups and the military forces controlled by the fascist regime in Kiev; Russia did not attack first, it only reacted to Ukrainian aggression; citizens and civilian infrastructure are attacked only by the Ukrainian provocateurs. Lev Gershenson, former head of Yandex News, a Russian news aggregator, said in his Facebook that, on the company’s page alone, “at least 30 million Russian users say there is no war, there are no thousands of dead Russian soldiers nor dozens of Ukrainians killed by Russian bombings or prisoners of war, no immense destruction in Ukrainian cities. The fact that a significant part of Russian citizens can believe that there is no war is the basis and engine of this war.”

Analysts and sociologists explain why Russians do not have access to independent information. According to the data presented in the survey, “the vast majority of independent media were discriminated against and labeled as ‘foreign agents’”, which would have been done to undermine public trust and interfere with journalists’ personal lives and professional activities. Sharing misinformation is a part of Russian culture. In schools, teachers were forced to give special “lessons” forcing the official position. “A full advertising campaign was launched on social media, including TikTok, which is more popular with young people,” explain those responsible for the material. In partnership with the analysis company Tazero, approximately 8.3 million posts on social networks – one of the most effective weapons of Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainians to record everything that happens – were monitored by the survey to find out what is being published during the conflict: 52% were in favor of the invasion; 30% rejected “military action”. However, of the monitored posts, 30% bring favorable opinions to the Ukrainian population – only 2.4% were offensive.