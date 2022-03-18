Thamirys Andrade – 12:37 pm | updated on 03/17/2022 1:30 pm



A 31-year-old Chinese man was kidnapped by a gang and had his blood drained during the six months he was in prison. According to the South China Morning Post, Li remained in a Cambodian facility along with at least seven other prisoners, and had about 800 ml of his blood stolen.

The victim reports that he worked as a security guard in Beijing before deciding to accept a job offer at a nightclub in Guangxi, in the south of the country. There, he was kidnapped by criminals, taken to Vietnam and later sold to a Chinese gang operating in Cambodia.

According to Li, the gang considered asking for money for his ransom, but dropped the idea when they found out he was an orphan. The criminals then decided to drain and sell her blood, threatening to steal her organs if Li was unable to withstand the constant extractions.

The victim reports that, in the last drainage, the nurse removed the liquid from the cups on his head, as his arms were very injured.

Li was saved in mid-February, when one of the gang members agreed to collaborate with the police authorities. At the time of the rescue, he was in a serious condition. The victim is currently hospitalized in a Chinese hospital, recovering.

Cambodian police are investigating the case, which took place in the resort town of Sihanoukville.

