Mariupol is almost completely destroyed in the war

The destruction of Mariupol, under Russian siege during the last 16 days, is “colossal” and it is estimated that 80% of homes were destroyed, while 30,000 people managed to leave the Ukrainian city in the last two days with their own transport, it said. the city hall this Thursday (17).

“According to preliminary estimates, about 80% of the city’s homes have been destroyed, of which almost 30% cannot be restored. The situation in Mariupol is “critical”, the city wrote on its Telegram channel.

Authorities said the city has been under lockdown for 16 days and that more than 350,000 Mariupol residents remain hidden in warehouses and basements “in the face of continuous bombing by the Russian occupation forces” that drop, on average, “50 to 100 bombs”. airlines per day”.

In the last two days, the inhabitants of Mariupol began to evacuate the city by private transport to Berdyansk and Zaporizhzhia, after opening a corridor.

“In all, around 6,500 cars left the besieged Mariupol. In total, around 30,000 people left in their own transport,” he said.

Separately, the prefecture clarified that there is still no information on possible casualties from the Russian bombing on Wednesday (16) of a theater in the city, where more than a thousand women and children were sheltering and which was reduced to rubble, but where the air raid shelter of the building withstood the attack.

The city has almost no water, medicines or basic food and is without gas and electricity because of the bombings.