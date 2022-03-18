Meet Bruno Baroni, the doctor who went viral on social media – Sade

Bruno Baroni has around 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok, and over 500,000 on Instagram (photo: Personal Archive)

Doctor Bruno Baroni, 26, gained notoriety on social media for his use of a humorous tone when telling stories about his life and profession. Currently, the digital influencer has around 1.7 million followers on Tik Tok, and over 510,000 on Instagram and is even followed by celebrities like Lexa and Vtor diCastro.

Bruno, who is already recognized by patients, shares health information on the internet through short videos, in addition to reporting daily situations in the office and his experience in an exchange, in 2011, in the United States (USA).

Bruno reconciles medicine with his work on the internet

The doctor, who was born in Belo Horizonte, explained that his career in the digital environment started spontaneously, influenced by a friend. “I have always been a good-humored person and, in early 2020, when TikTok became successful in Brazil, a friend said that I should record videos to post on the social network. Initially, I was afraid and did not take it forward, but with time and the pandemic, I lost the shame and adhered to the idea”, she said.

Bruno says that the first videos he recorded were dubbing, without communicating directly with the public. “I made a nine-second footage with a speech by actor Paulo Gustavo, in July 2020, and got more than 6 thousand views. At first, I didn’t understand it very well, because, until that moment, I hadn’t made any production for the internet. I was publishing other videos, and when I got scared, they were reaching 250,000 people,” he said.

According to the digital influencer, his profile boosted after he started to tell stories about his experience in the exchange, at the age of 15. “When I moved to the US, I went to live on a farm, which gave me a lot of funny situations. I started talking about these happenings in the videos, which went viral on Instagram and Tik Tok comedy portals. After that, my followers grew exponentially,” he says.

The doctor says that he also took the opportunity to talk about other subjects, such as the medical course — because, at the time, he was in his last year of college —, to pass on some information about health, especially doubts related to COVID-19, and also some taboos. related sexuality. All this, without losing the lightness and good humor, since, for him, it was essential to tell about his career in a fun and sincere way, as was done in his stories about the exchange.

“My objective was to demystify the image that people have of doctors, since there are some stereotypes built around the profession. Therefore, I wanted to show the reality and that, like everyone else, we share fears and insecurities”. Bruno Baroni

The miner said that he is currently seeking to reconcile the two professions, as the internet has become his second income. Even with the difficulties in recording daily videos, due to appointments and plants, he takes advantage of his break times to communicate on the networks.

“If before, as a student, it was difficult; Now, the situation is even more complicated. However, most of my ideas and jokes come when I’m in the hospital. In addition, I am inspired by some unusual situations experienced at work so that I can tell them later. I write it down in my cell phone’s notebook and, as soon as there is a break, or during leisure time, I do the filming”, he explains.

The digital influencer, who is specializing in dermatology, said that, in order to continue his studies, he thought about which specialty, in addition to being interested, would yield good stories to tell on the internet.

“Before I considered radiology, but as I am a communicative person, I preferred dermatology, since I could have direct contact with the patient and it is an area that I really like. Also, I would have good cases to tell on my social media,” she said.

Doctor already recognized by patients

The doctor, who works in a private network, said that he is already recognized at work due to the internet, with cases of patients asking for autographs and even making an appointment to meet him.

“The other day, an appointment for a child was scheduled in my system. Initially, I did not understand very well, as I do not provide care in the field of pediatrics. Later, I discovered that her son, who was having a birthday, took her to me, just to meet me. It was crazy, we took pictures and talked a bit. I couldn’t believe what was happening,” she said.

In addition, the Belo Horizonte native said that he receives many curious messages daily, where his followers ask for recipes and medical care. “They send me several photos with doubts about an injury or something that they noticed strange. As there is no way I can do that, I end up laughing a lot at the situation and ask them to make an appointment with the trusted doctor”, he says.

Bruno was surprised, as he had not expected such success. (photo: Personal Archive)

Even receiving a lot of affection on the internet, according to the influencer, it is very important to maintain adequate mental health. “We live in the cancellation society and, therefore, we need to be aware of what we say on the web, mainly because of the dimension it can take. Therefore, I try to be as careful as possible not to offend anyone with my jokes, even if not on purpose”, he explains.

Bruno also warned about the responsibility of being a doctor who works on social networks, and about the inconveniences that can be caused in cases of medical students who transmit content that has not yet been learned in college, in order to go viral on social networks.

“We are health professionals, the same ethical commitment that we make at universities needs to be applied in our lives as a whole,” he said.

Internet served as a diary for the doctor, who worked on the front lines against COVID-19

Bruno was one of the health professionals who was on the front line against the new coronavirus. He explained that this was a delicate phase, given that, as soon as he graduated, at the end of 2020, the number of people in the emergency room and deaths increased exponentially.

“No one is really prepared for a pandemic. Even though in my last period, teaching offered a focus for COVID-19, we didn’t know the proportion that this would take, let alone that our health system would go bankrupt,” she said.

According to the influencer, the condition of the hospitals at the height of the disease, at the beginning of 2021, was alarming, because, even if everyone knew what was happening, experiencing the experience up close was even more frightening, not having much to do. “We deal with the lack of oxygen and beds in hospitals. I saw patients who stayed in the queues for several days to get a place in the hospital. All this in a private health network”, says

“If my friends and family, who are also trained in medicine, took years to witness a death, in my first months of work, there were three deaths in a week” Bruno Baroni

For the doctor, the internet played a key role, as it was the only way to distract himself from the situation. “I used my networks like a diary, I shared what was happening in the emergency room with my followers and, in several moments, I was completely devastated and sad”, he recalled.

He explained that, in these moments, he received many messages of support from the people who accompanied him, and also took advantage of the networks to combat the disinformation propagated around COVID-19. In a good-natured way, the Belo Horizonte native taught how to correctly use the mask and the importance of everyone staying in isolation, avoiding crowded environments, so that the incidence of the coronavirus would decrease.

According to Bruno, the current situation is much better and he believes that, gradually, we will return to a ‘new reality’. “The virus will not cease to exist, but over time, I believe it will become an ‘influenza’, and it will be necessary to get vaccinated annually, as in the case of the flu”, he explains.

In addition, the Minas Gerais citizen stressed the importance of taking all doses of the coronavirus immunizer, so that another wave does not happen and the number of deaths increases. “As vaccination progressed, the number of people in the emergency room decreased proportionally. Even though, at the beginning of 2022, they had a large number of cases, due to the micron variant, I did not hospitalize anyone”, he said.

“As I told my followers, the number of deaths did not decrease because the variant offered lower risks, but because everyone’s immunity was better. So much so that the unvaccinated patients had complications” Bruno Baroni

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.