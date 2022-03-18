Minister of Health says he will not decree an end to the pandemic “alone”

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today (18) that he will not make the decision alone to edit an act to determine the end of the health emergency due to covid-19, and that he will listen to Secretaries of Health and other ministries before taking any action.

“We are moving to put an end to this health emergency. It is the prerogative of the minister [da Saúde], by means of an act, because so the law determines. But the minister will not make this decision alone, he will make this decision by listening to the State Health Departments, other ministries, other Powers, so that we can transmit security to our population”, said Queiroga.

Yesterday (17), Queiroga met with the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, to address the issue, after having already met with the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate. , Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) to discuss the same issue.

The minister has been seeking to clarify the government’s intention to start the transition from the category of pandemic to that of endemic, a milder type of health emergency. The measure is under study and was announced earlier this month by President Jair Bolsonaro.

This Friday (18), Queiroga reassessed that “the pandemic is under control” in many parts of the country. “So much so that in more than 16 states, the use of the mask has already been flexible and, in the largest, even in closed environments. Masks are a symbol of the pandemic,” he said.

He attributed the slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus to increased application of vaccines, which he said were “fundamental” in controlling the disease. “If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we are today. We are with the pandemic in frank deceleration ”, he said.

Queiroga’s statements were made during an agenda in Belo Horizonte, where he participated in a workshop on the release of resources from the Previne Brasil Program, which transfers resources for basic health care to states and municipalities, based on population and also performance.

Open Health

He took the opportunity to also defend the creation of a kind of open healtha system similar to thepen banking created by the Central Bank, which allows for broader sharing of customer data among financial institutions.

In Queiroga’s view, the application of the same logic to the Health sector will allow greater knowledge about the use of the complementary system, which may lead to a reduction in public spending and fraud.

“Making a platform like Open Financelike the Open Banking it’s the Open Insurance, in Supplementary Health can create a new virtuous cycle of development. This has nothing to do with privatization of the SUS. Anything. On the contrary, let’s get to know better what happens to private sector beneficiaries who use the public sector. Who are those who do not reimburse the SUS?”, asked the minister.