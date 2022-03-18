Modder solves RTX 30 GDDR6X temperature problem with copper shims

Simple solution lowered memory temperature by about 45 degrees

Although GDDR6X memories can easily operate at high temperatures (above 100 °C) and still be completely within specifications, the cooling capacity of the graphics card cooler is still undoubtedly affected. To solve this problem of high temperatures, YouTuber DandyWorks decided to fix one of the most common problems of the NVIDIA RTX 30 series (the main one is still the price), which is the temperature of the cards’ memory chips.

The modder replaced the thermal pads that came with the ASUS RTX 3070 Ti TUF with custom copper pads. But calm down, before anyone has a similar idea, there are a few things to consider, such as the fact that, unlike thermal paste, copper is highly conductive of energy. For this reason, adequate insulation is necessary. Also, copper pads aren’t as cheap as thermal pads, but they’re still relatively cheap, around $13.



The YouTuber gives some recommendations on copper shim sizes. If the video card shares the heatsink with the GPU and memory, then shims about 0.2 mm thick are recommended. If the heatsink is not shared, the shims can be the same thickness as the thermal pads. Also, as they are made of copper, which is a very malleable material, they can be easily checked to the desired height. It should also be mentioned that such modification will void the warranty, but this may depend on the card manufacturer and the warranty rules applied to the product.

The modification yielded good results.

Memory temperature comparisons (Click to enlarge)

Several users may argue that this modification is not so necessary, since the memories, despite being very hot, operate within the specified, but that does not change the fact that this simple modification lowered the temperature from 110°C to 64°C in when the GPU is under a high workload (full load). Dandy used cryptomining software to test the temperature during longer use.

Source: VideoCardz