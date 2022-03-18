More Russian soldiers died in Ukraine than US soldiers in Iraq – International

In Ukraine, more Russian soldiers died than US soldiers in Iraq (photo: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP) In 20 days of invasion, more Russian soldiers have died in the conflict with Ukraine than US soldiers have died in 20 years of invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan. The survey was carried out by the United States Intelligence and revealed by The New York Times this Wednesday (16/3).

The number of Russian soldiers killed in the conflict, however, is still unknown. The United States estimates that there were somewhere around 6,000 deaths. The same number of US Marines were killed during the 36-day Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the biggest of World War II.

However, Russia only reported the deaths of 498 Russian soldiers, in a bulletin released two weeks ago, which has not been updated since. Already the Ukrainian estimate of a much higher number. According to the country, some 13,000 soldiers died in the offensive, including four high-ranking Russian generals.

In terms of comparison, in the nearly 10 years that US troops were in Iraq, the number of US soldiers in the country ranged from 100,000 to 150,000 and 4,487 soldiers died in the country. In Afghanistan, there were 20 years of invasion, with more than 2,300 soldiers dead and 20,000 wounded.

Russian forces are made up of more than 150,000 soldiers and it is estimated that between 14,000 and 21,000 of them are wounded. According to the military interviewed by The New York Times, the numbers are negative for the effectiveness of Russian troops, because upon losing 10% of the army’s members, the unit is no longer capable of combat action.

Ukrainian losses

According to the Ukrainian government, since the beginning of the conflict 1,300 soldiers have died. There is no estimate of how many civilians have died, but according to Ukraine, 2,500 people in Mariupol alone would have lost their lives.