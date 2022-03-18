Moscow’s biggest airport closes another terminal and one of its runways due to lack of planes

Sheremetyevo Terminal D – Photo by A.Savin





Sheremetyevo Airport (SIA), the busiest in Moscow, the capital of Russia, closed another terminal less than a week after announcing the suspension of operations at terminal D. The airport administration also announced a series of measures to face the crisis caused sanctions suffered by the country, due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Terminal E, which like D is reserved for international aviation, has not received passengers since the morning of this Wednesday, March 16. The airport also blocked the use of the third runway and suspended all ongoing investments. The information is from the Russian agency TASS.

“Sheremetyevo International Airport has developed a set of anti-crisis measures in all areas of the SIA group of companies due to the significant drop in movement as a result of the restrictions imposed on international air transport”informs the statement from the airport administration.

The airport is also significantly reducing costs not directly linked to the operation, it will optimize technical processes and reduce the number of trains that circulate between the terminals from three to one, which will have their opening hours changed.

All international flights still operating at the airport have been moved to terminals C and B. Parking and traffic in the courtyard in front of the closed terminals are also not accessible to the public.

According to the FlightGlobal portal, the airport’s board of directors was also affected. President Alexander Ponomarenko voluntarily resigned after being included among the individuals sanctioned by the European Union.



