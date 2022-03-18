New Galaxy A33, A53 and A73 5G, iPhone controversy in Brazil and more | TC plant

It’s time for you to check out everything that happened in the technology universe in another edition of Duty TC. If you missed any news, didn’t have time to read or are looking to have a “summary” of the week, just scroll down the page to be well informed. And in this week’s edition we will reflect on Minister Paulo Guedes’ speech, check out what Motorola is preparing for the global market and also see what transportation applications are doing to combat the latest rise in fuel prices. Also, there are new Galaxy A models on the market. Want to know more? Come with us!

















More iPhone than inhabitants in Brazil





Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this week that Brazil already has more iPhones than people. The declaration took place during a ceremony to launch the National Fertilizer Plan and had a lot of repercussion in the technology world. Our president was already digital and we are the fourth largest digital market in the world. There are more iPhones in Brazil than the population. Brazilians have one, two iPhones, sometimes – Paulo Guedes. The speech drew attention because Brazil is not a strong market for Apple and the number of Android smartphones is much higher than that of iPhones. This is mainly due to the high prices that the Cupertino company charges in the domestic market, since the iPhone SE is the “cheaper” model, but costs R$4,199. On the other hand, Guedes may have confused iPhones with smartphones. In this case, there really are more cell phones than Brazilians: 242 million vs 212.6 million.

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro refurbished





Apple has started selling the refurbished iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in the United States. The novelty is now available on the company’s official website, and these devices were returned by the original buyers and received a new battery and other parts necessary for proper functioning. According to Apple, anyone who buys a refurbished iPhone gets a one-year warranty, but doesn’t take home the original box. Prices are as follows: iPhone 12 64GB: From $719 to $619 (~R$3,178.81): $110 savings

iPhone 12 128GB: From $779 to $659 (~R$3,384.23): $120 savings

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: From $899 to $759 (~R$3,897.77): $140 savings

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: From $999 to $849 (~R$4,367.43): $150 savings

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: From $1,199 to $1,019 (~BRL 5,241.94): $180 savings

Motorola Edge 30, G52 and E32 appear in certifications





Motorola is expected to launch a series of new smartphones very soon. According to information obtained from certifications at WiFi Alliance and FCC, the new Motorola Edge 30, Moto G52 and E32 are ready to hit the market. The Motorola Edge 30 should be a premium mid-ranger, so its processor could be the Snapdragon 778G Plus. This model can still have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, in addition to a 108 MP main camera. On the other hand, the more affordable Moto G52 and E32 models have yet to have relevant specs revealed. At the moment, we only know the numbers of each device.

Pixel 7 line may be released sooner





According to the latest rumors, Google may end up releasing the Pixel 7 line a little earlier than expected. The information was shared by well-known analyst Ross Young, and the standard model may have a smaller display than its predecessor. Thus, the Pixel 7’s display would change from being 6.4 inches to 6.3 inches. It’s a small reduction, but it should reflect on the height and width of the device. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro should keep the 6.7 inches. In both cases, the processor will be the second-generation Google Tensor. Finally, the launch is scheduled for mid-September, and Google has already ordered the amount of displays needed for the production of the devices.

Uber, 99 and iFood with measures to increase fuel prices





After Petrobras announced an increase in fuel prices, the main delivery and transport applications began to move in search of reducing the impacts on their employees’ pockets. iFood announced a partnership with a virtual operator that will provide phone plans with unlimited use of WhatsApp, Waze, calls and SMS, in addition to extra internet bonuses. Partners can also be part of the Delivery of Advantages Program to get discounts in various segments such as education, motorcycle maintenance, health and more. Uber and 99 announced an increase in earnings for partner drivers. 99 increased the pass-through by 5%, and this should not impact the final price of the ride for the app user. On the other hand, Uber confirmed a temporary adjustment of 6.5% in the value of rides. However, the National Support Front for Autonomous Drivers (Fanma) issued a statement demanding clarification of the application.

Samsung releases list of phones that will receive One UI 4.1





Samsung this week confirmed which smartphones should receive the update with the One UI 4.1 interface. This version brings the main news of the Galaxy S22 line. You can check out the eligible models in the list below:

In addition, Samsung has already started rolling out the update for the Galaxy S21 family with Snapdragon in Canada.

Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro are released globally





The new Xiaomi 12, 12X and 12 Pro were released globally this week. The devices seek to deliver powerful specifications, and the main models have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro share the OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with only the most powerful using variable rate and having 2K resolution. In the set of cameras, the Xiaomi 12 has a 50 MP main sensor, but adopts 13 MP ultrawide and 5 MP telemacro. On the other hand, the 12 Pro delivers 50 MP on all three lenses. In terms of autonomy, the Xiaomi 12 has a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 67W charging, while the 12 Pro has 4,600 mAh and supports 120W. Finally, both bring Android 12 with MIUI 13 and should receive updates up to Android 15. The Xiaomi 12X is the Model 12 with a Snapdragon 870 processor and seeks to deliver a more affordable price. See the values: Xiaomi 12 8GB + 128GB — $749 (~R$3,815)

Xiaomi 12 Pro – 8GB + 128GB — $999 (~R$5,039)

Xiaomi 12X 8GB + 128GB — $649 (~R$3,273)







Samsung launches new Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G and A73 5G





In an event held on the morning of this Thursday (17), Samsung announced to the world its newest bets on the intermediate smartphone market. We are talking about the Galaxy A33 5G, A53 5G and A73 5G. This year’s devices feature a 6.4-inch and 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a rate of 90 Hz and 120 Hz, respectively. In addition, they share the Samsung Exynos 1280 processor and come on the market in versions with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage by default. In the camera array, they are a little farther apart. The Galaxy A33 5G has a 48 MP main sensor accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens, 5 MP macro and 2 MP depth. On the other hand, the A53 5G delivers a 64 MP main sensor, while its ultrawide lens is 12 MP and the macro and depth lenses share a 5 MP resolution. Samsung took the charger out of the smartphone box, but it should deliver five years of support for everyone. Finally, there is 5,000mAh battery in both 25W charging and Android 12 with the latest One UI 4.1. The Galaxy A73 5G was also announced, but without the same highlight because it should only hit the market at the end of April. Its specifications include a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 778G processor and 108 MP main camera. Battery, fast charging and Android version are shared with the smaller models. The prices you can see below, and the last two should only gain prices in Brazil in April. Galaxy A53 5G 6 GB + 128 GB – BRL 3,499 or BRL 2,429 in cash

Galaxy A33 5G 6GB + 128GB – €390 (~R$2,204)

Galaxy A73 5G

