New organisms are discovered in the sea at a depth of 8 thousand meters

To descend “where no human being had gone before”: Chilean scientist Osvaldo Ulloa, who led the expedition that plunged to a depth of 8,000 meters off the coast of the South American country in January, reports the discoveries of new microscopic organisms on which the researchers have more questions than answers.

Ulloa, director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography at the University of Concepción, led the three-person group that descended, aboard the Limiting Factor submarine, to the Atacama Trench, a huge hole in the Pacific Ocean that stretches 5,900 km from Ecuador to the south of Chile.

“We did the feat of taking human beings to the cesspool where no human being had ever reached,” Ulloa told AFP.

The “Atacama Hadal” expedition, which also included the American explorer Víctor Vescovo, and the deputy director of Milenio, Rubén Escribano, began on January 13 and lasted for 12 days on the coasts of Mejillones and Tal Tal, in the north of the Chile.

“Already at a depth of 100 meters there is no light, which increases the silence of the depth”, says Ulloa.

It was then necessary to “turn on the powerful LED lights installed outside the submarine’s capsule”, allowing the group to observe what no human eye could see before.

“We came across geological structures and there we saw a type of holothuroidea or translucent, jelly-like sea cucumbers that we hadn’t recorded and that were probably new species,” Ulloa explained.

“Also, we found some bacterial communities that had filaments that we didn’t know existed in the Atacama Trench and that fed on chemical and inorganic compounds, which opens up a lot of questions: what compounds are these? what kind of bacteria are they?”

Faced with these questions, he admits, “We have no idea” of the answers. “We’ll have to go back there.”

The expedition also found species of amphipods (Eurythenes atacamensis) discovered in an unmanned expedition in 2018, crustaceans, segmented worms and translucent fish.

“The large population of these organisms found contradicts what we knew: (that) as depth increases, the abundance and diversity of organisms decreases,” he added.







The Atacama Trench is located at the same place where the Nazca Plate and the South American Plate collide, two of the tectonic plates that are part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, causing the earthquakes and tsunamis that frequently occur in this zone.

“We’re going to put three sensors on the South American plate and two on the Nazca plate to see how the ocean floor deforms, (now) these types of sensors only exist on land,” says Ulloa.

“These sensors let us know in which area there was no earthquake and (where) energy is accumulating and it is most likely the next earthquake,” which can help estimate the location, he explained.

The observatory will begin to be installed in the second half of this year.

“It’s a tremendously ambitious project, the biggest experiment ever carried out in underwater geology here in Chile,” Ulloa said.

“And there is a lot of interest from the international community in placing more sensors and using this region to study all the processes associated with the collision of these two plates”, said the scientist.

