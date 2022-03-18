New questions in the telenovela of the bidding for health plans of TJ-RJ | Lauro Jardim

Márcio Alves | O Globo Agency

Budgeted at nearly BRL 500 million, the endless bidding process for the supply of health plans to the approximately 40,000 employees of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice remains surrounded by questions.

Last Friday, Union Life, third in the contest, was officially declared the winner after the disqualification of Unimed Rio and Golden Cross. However, Amil, fourth on the list, is already preparing a challenge to the court’s decision to hire Union Life.

According to Amil, the wrongful use of the name of Gama Saúde, which was included in absentia as part of the service delivery network, and also the company’s financial issues, are against the chosen one. There are debts collected from her, between February 2021 and 2022, by Flamengo (R$ 5 million in sponsorship installments promised to the club) and by Itaú (debt of R$ 636,200 to the bank).

One of the items in the TJ-RJ notice notes that the contracted company must guarantee the Court at least 5% of the total value of the contract. The bond, therefore, would reach R$24 million to be paid by Union Life, which, in the judicial block requested by Flamengo, only had R$20,600 in its accounts until a year ago.

Amil should also attack points such as the opening of a police investigation in Palmas (TO) to determine, last June, whether Union Life committed the crime of misappropriation of monthly fees paid by members of the Association of Municipal Servers to Amil itself.

