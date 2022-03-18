Nine people die in truck accident in New Mexico

A 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck that collided with a vehicle carrying members of a college golf team in West Texas, killing nine people, officials said Thursday.

Six members of the Southwestern University golf team, with a campus in New Mexico, died Tuesday night along with their coach, according to police.

The 13-year-old and his 38-year-old father, who were in the truck, also died in the crash near Andrews, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dodge 2500 pickup truck entered the opposite lane and collided head-on with the transport vehicle, causing both cars to burn.

National Transportation Safety Board Vice President Bruce Landsberg was quoted by KWES TV in Odessa, Texas, as saying the young man was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

At age 13, the individual is not legally allowed to drive in Texas. A resident of that state must be 15 years old to receive a learning permit, which allows you to drive a vehicle with an adult over 21 with a driver’s license.

Landsberg also said the vehicle’s left front tire appeared to have burst before the accident, which occurred with both vehicles traveling at high speed.

Two Southwestern University students, both Canadians, are in critical condition at the hospital.