pandemic is far from over and mask is still a weapon

The WHO (World Health Organization) today dismissed any sign that the covid-19 pandemic is ending and insisted that protective measures such as the use of masks must continue to exist in places where transmission is intense.

On Wednesday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said he will declare the end of the pandemic in April. “We must, God willing, from the beginning of next month, with the decision of the Minister of Health to put an end to the pandemic, via ordinance, we return to normality in Brazil”, he said. “All this care regarding the virus is no longer justified, it is practically over. It seems that the pandemic situation is over”, he added.

Questioned by UOL this Friday, in Geneva, on the statements of the Brazilian president, the WHO spokeswoman, Margaret Harris, indicated that the same speech has already been adopted by other leaders. But she cautioned that this is not the scenario. “The pandemic is far from over,” she said.

According to her, last week, the world saw an increase in the number of new cases of contamination, in addition to more than 43,000 deaths. “We are in the middle of the pandemic,” she declared.

The date suggested by Bolsonaro coincides with the approach of the beginning of the electoral campaign and experts have warned about the risks of imposing a decision of this nature.

According to WHO figures, Brazil was the country that recorded the highest number of new cases of contamination in the week among all in the Americas. Despite the 15% drop compared to the previous week, there are still more than 330,000 new infections.

In terms of deaths, Brazil also sees a drop. But the numbers still place the country as the third place with the most deaths in the week.

masks

Yesterday, the state of São Paulo announced that the use of masks in closed environments is no longer mandatory. Although places like hospitals and public transport will maintain the requirement, in addition to planes.

For the WHO, however, the removal of the mask depends on the epidemiological situation of each region. The entity, however, insists on the need for protective measures to be maintained and for masks to be used in places where transmission is high.

In these cases, it should continue to be the rule in supermarkets, stores, transport and indoors.